Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 19: Flaunt your cool costumes and weapon skins

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 19: One of the few remaining online multiplayer battlegrounds game in India, Free Fire Max is gaining popularity due to its high-end graphics and animation. The game is essentially a smoother version of the original title and the only difference is that it is optimized to give a much nicer looking environment and some exclusive elements (that do not affect the competitiveness). And just like the original title, getting premium bundles is almost impossible unless the player is willing to real money in the game. However, the developers have introduced the redeem codes using which players can win freebies that include in-game items including free diamonds and premium bundles. So, check what's on offer today and claim these codes. Details below.

Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has announced this month's main event. The tweet mentions, “Enjoy this month's main event by visiting the special interface! Make sure Kelly gets her favorite food to accumulate progress and unlock the main free reward: Maid Gone Mayhem bundle and Dazzle Scythe”.

The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes where each code contains individual in-game items. So, just like a lucky draw, you can win anything from weapon cards to premium bundles. Since there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, you can claim multiple codes to win the best rewards, however, one code can only be redeemed once by a player. To redeem the codes, players will have to visit the official redemption website. The process has been explained below.

There are a couple of rules which you must know of. The codes have an expiration limit of 12-18 hours so make sure to claim them early. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not open for you. To make sure that doesn't affect the gifts you can win, try to claim as many codes as possible.

Today's redeem codes:

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

SARG886AV5GR

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF119MB3PFA5

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF1164XNJZ2V

MCPTFNXZF4TA

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF10617KGUF9

ZZATXB24QES8

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.