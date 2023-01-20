Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 20: Win unbelievable prizes for free
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 20: When you push for ranking in solo mode, what is your go to strategy? Are you a camper who stays away from the action and focuses purely on survival or are you an aggro player who cannot shy away from getting in the middle of the action and keeping a healthy kill-to-death (KD) ratio. While, popular belief says that camping is an effective way to finish higher and steadily push your ranking, in reality it turns out that players who are always getting in combats are the ones who push farther than the rest. And the reason is that players focusing on combat not only improve their skillset which helps them higher up the ladder, camping also means that winning a game is often extremely tough, so the overall point accumulation for these players is quite low. Now, that's some way to look at the game.
Now, before we move on to the redeem codes of the day, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has introduced us to brand new event. It tweeted. “Welcome to Bermuda Dreams. Enjoy this month's main event by visiting the special interface! Make sure Kelly gets her favorite food to accumulate progress and unlock the main free reward: Maid Gone Mayhem bundle and Dazzle Scythe”.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 20
The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes which contain mysterious rewards of in-game items. Players can win anything from costumes to free diamonds through these codes. The only way to redeem them is by submitting them to the official redemption website. The process has been explained at the bottom.
There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, but they cannot claim the same code twice. The codes come with an expiry deadline of 12-18 hours and they will not be active after that. Further, some codes might be region restricted and may not work for you. Make sure to claim as many codes as possible to improve your chances of winning exciting rewards.
Check today's redeem codes below:
3IBBMSL7AK8G
FFICJGW9NKYT
FFCO8BS5JW2D
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FF9MJ31CXKRG
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
B3G7A22TWDR7X
FF7MUY4ME6SC
X99TK56XDJ4X
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for January 20
Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.
Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.
