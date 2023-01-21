    Trending News

    Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 21: Event 'Bermuda Dreams' now live, check rewards here

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 21: Event 'Bermuda Dreams' now live, check rewards here

    Want freebies and rewards? Check the latest Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 21 2023, 07:10 IST
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    Check latest Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes here. (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    Check latest Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes here. (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)

    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for January 21: The game- Garena Free Fire MAX is providing several opportunities to its players to grab freebies and exciting rewards. An event named Bermuda Dreams is now live and Free Fire players can participate in it to get several freebies. You can get tokens by simply logging to the game daily, participating in daily missions, tree of fortune, and more. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Welcome to Bermuda Dreams.. Enjoy this month's main event by visiting the special interface! Make sure Kelly gets her favorite food to accumulate progress and unlock the main free reward: Maid Gone Mayhem bundle and Dazzle Scythe!"

    Free Fire players can also receive a wish card today. All they will have to do is jump into a match. Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Have you visited the Wishing Tree on Bermuda? Jump into a match now and receive a wish card, plus tokens to keep progressing on Bermuda Dreams!"

    This is not all, the Big Head mode is also back. Players will have to play at least 3 matches to get free rewards. "Big Heads, bigger Headshots.... Big Head mode is back, and with it free rewards for you if you play at least 3 matches (although we bet you'll want to play more)," Garena Free Fire North America said in a tweet. It can be availed till January 29, 2023.

    Apart from participating in the events and getting rewarded, you can also use the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes to grab freebies. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and players can use the same set of redeem codes to claim several in-game items for free in Free Fire MAX too.

    Also, the codes and the redemption website are the same for both the games. Using the redeem codes you will be able to grab in-game items like skins, characters, and weapons, among others. Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours, therefore players will have to redeem them as early as possible.

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for January 21, 2023:

    FYGTFRDEFC2VGY

    FGDTFVXHJUUAH

    F4JI5K6JMKOYKH

    FKLFPOI876T5WR

    FDVFAGTQ5RED1S

    FC2VG3HERUFYVT

    FCFXVSBJDEKROT

    FIK7JMUKLOPH0O

    FG8IU7FYTXGFVA

    FGT2RED3C4VRB

    FHNTJKGIH8U7YV

    FCJDER5T6YUHT5

    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes: Know how to claim freebies

    Step 1:

    Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.
    Step 2:

    Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
    Step 3:

    Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
    Step 4:

    Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 21 Jan, 07:10 IST
