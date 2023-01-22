Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 22: Exciting rewards, challenges await you

Garena Free Fire MAX players can participate in latest challenges to grab exciting rewards. You can also check the latest Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for January 22: A new day, and a new set of redeem codes are out. Apart from the codes, you can participate in the challenges and events organised by Free Fire to claim amazing rewards. And yes, do note that the events are live only for a couple of days, hence try claiming the reward before the event ends. As per the latest details, the elder Gods have descended to Bermuda. Players need to visit the new Token Wheel and embrace the Kami power. Also, don't forget to seize the top up promo to get Kitsune Kami Gloo Wall plus exchange tokens.

Informing about the same, Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "The Elder Gods have descended to Bermuda.. Vist the new Token Wheel and embrace the Kami power! Don't forget to seize the top up promo to get Kitsune Kami Gloo Wall plus exchange tokens." The event named Bermuda Dreams is now live and Free Fire players can participate in it to get several freebies. You can get tokens by simply logging to the game daily, participating in daily missions, tree of fortune, and more.

Apart from participating in the events and getting rewarded, you can also use the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes to grab freebies. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and players can use the same set of redeem codes to claim several in-game items for free in Free Fire MAX too.

Also, the codes and the redemption website are the same for both the games. Using the redeem codes you will be able to grab in-game items like skins, characters, and weapons, among others. Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours, therefore players will have to redeem them as early as possible.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for January 22, 2023:

