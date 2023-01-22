    Trending News

    Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 22: Exciting rewards, challenges await you

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 22: Exciting rewards, challenges await you

    Garena Free Fire MAX players can participate in latest challenges to grab exciting rewards. You can also check the latest Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 22 2023, 09:29 IST
    Check latest Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes, event details here. (Garena Free Fire)

    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for January 22: A new day, and a new set of redeem codes are out. Apart from the codes, you can participate in the challenges and events organised by Free Fire to claim amazing rewards. And yes, do note that the events are live only for a couple of days, hence try claiming the reward before the event ends. As per the latest details, the elder Gods have descended to Bermuda. Players need to visit the new Token Wheel and embrace the Kami power. Also, don't forget to seize the top up promo to get Kitsune Kami Gloo Wall plus exchange tokens.

    Informing about the same, Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "The Elder Gods have descended to Bermuda.. Vist the new Token Wheel and embrace the Kami power! Don't forget to seize the top up promo to get Kitsune Kami Gloo Wall plus exchange tokens." The event named Bermuda Dreams is now live and Free Fire players can participate in it to get several freebies. You can get tokens by simply logging to the game daily, participating in daily missions, tree of fortune, and more.

    Apart from participating in the events and getting rewarded, you can also use the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes to grab freebies. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and players can use the same set of redeem codes to claim several in-game items for free in Free Fire MAX too.

    Also, the codes and the redemption website are the same for both the games. Using the redeem codes you will be able to grab in-game items like skins, characters, and weapons, among others. Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours, therefore players will have to redeem them as early as possible.

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for January 22, 2023:

    Y9H8-7GY6-FT8D

    FQX1-FT2Q-S3WS

    GEF8-B4N5-M6YK

    OB98-7FD6-E5TR

    AD2Q-FG8I-H3EI

    ET5W-G345-T6YH

    RGY1-TG4F-VBE4

    G5B6-NY3M-KU8H

    DCV3-BH4E-JRFI

    JI56-Y9HI-8UBJ

    FY87-HYBT-VGFC

    VXSB-EN4K-56I9

    Y8H7-B6V5-C4XS

    3EAW-QSD2-CV3G

    TER5-F43E-SWAS

    WEYVGQC3CT8Q

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ

    JHGR-KIU7-HG45

    UOJ8-7B6F-5DRE

    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

    B3G7A22TWDR7X

    3IBBMSL7AK8G

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    BG4N-EJ4K-5L6O

    SARG886AV5GR

    FF7MUY4ME6SC

    FJK8-SL6W-Q203

    9ER8-FG7H-BYU4

    JVK9-DS2W-QJ2U

    Y54E-RF3G-BE4E

    JON9-8B7V-FY6D

    F6C5-X4SA-3QWE

    2DF3-GHRT-UG76

    5FD4-SQED-2FV3

    B4J5-TIY8-H765

    F4G5-TYH9-KJU7

    4VRB-5TJK-GY6H

    DR8S-F2VB-N4J5

    KTIY-8H76-B8V5

    CDRS-F5EV-456I

    FH3R-NF1B-VD8S

    A52E-Q12Q-6E3D

    SCX4-VB21-HD85

    EY64-5RF3-GB7D

    GD8H-JEUI-84I7

    6TRG-FBH4-NJCK

    IX8S-765Y-4QE2

    G6VT-5RSF-AV7W

    FV5S-GW7T-5TR4

    FV9B-F8HJ-V9UI

    87YD-G2TE-B4RJ

    5TYO-1H9J-I8NU

    F3U4-756T-GB8C

    NE4I-5I6Y-KH7M

    B7LV-O6DS-I876

    5QRE-2DC3-V4BR

    HTJG-IHB8-7V6C

    X5SA-4QER-2D3F

    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes: Get freebies following these steps

    Step 1:

    Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.
    Step 2:

    Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
    Step 3:

    Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
    Step 4:

    Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.

    First Published Date: 22 Jan, 09:16 IST
