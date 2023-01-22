Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 22: Exciting rewards, challenges await you
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for January 22: A new day, and a new set of redeem codes are out. Apart from the codes, you can participate in the challenges and events organised by Free Fire to claim amazing rewards. And yes, do note that the events are live only for a couple of days, hence try claiming the reward before the event ends. As per the latest details, the elder Gods have descended to Bermuda. Players need to visit the new Token Wheel and embrace the Kami power. Also, don't forget to seize the top up promo to get Kitsune Kami Gloo Wall plus exchange tokens.
Informing about the same, Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "The Elder Gods have descended to Bermuda.. Vist the new Token Wheel and embrace the Kami power! Don't forget to seize the top up promo to get Kitsune Kami Gloo Wall plus exchange tokens." The event named Bermuda Dreams is now live and Free Fire players can participate in it to get several freebies. You can get tokens by simply logging to the game daily, participating in daily missions, tree of fortune, and more.
Apart from participating in the events and getting rewarded, you can also use the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes to grab freebies. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and players can use the same set of redeem codes to claim several in-game items for free in Free Fire MAX too.
Also, the codes and the redemption website are the same for both the games. Using the redeem codes you will be able to grab in-game items like skins, characters, and weapons, among others. Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours, therefore players will have to redeem them as early as possible.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for January 22, 2023:
Y9H8-7GY6-FT8D
FQX1-FT2Q-S3WS
GEF8-B4N5-M6YK
OB98-7FD6-E5TR
AD2Q-FG8I-H3EI
ET5W-G345-T6YH
RGY1-TG4F-VBE4
G5B6-NY3M-KU8H
DCV3-BH4E-JRFI
JI56-Y9HI-8UBJ
FY87-HYBT-VGFC
VXSB-EN4K-56I9
Y8H7-B6V5-C4XS
3EAW-QSD2-CV3G
TER5-F43E-SWAS
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
JHGR-KIU7-HG45
UOJ8-7B6F-5DRE
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
B3G7A22TWDR7X
3IBBMSL7AK8G
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
BG4N-EJ4K-5L6O
SARG886AV5GR
FF7MUY4ME6SC
FJK8-SL6W-Q203
9ER8-FG7H-BYU4
JVK9-DS2W-QJ2U
Y54E-RF3G-BE4E
JON9-8B7V-FY6D
F6C5-X4SA-3QWE
2DF3-GHRT-UG76
5FD4-SQED-2FV3
B4J5-TIY8-H765
F4G5-TYH9-KJU7
4VRB-5TJK-GY6H
DR8S-F2VB-N4J5
KTIY-8H76-B8V5
CDRS-F5EV-456I
FH3R-NF1B-VD8S
A52E-Q12Q-6E3D
SCX4-VB21-HD85
EY64-5RF3-GB7D
GD8H-JEUI-84I7
6TRG-FBH4-NJCK
IX8S-765Y-4QE2
G6VT-5RSF-AV7W
FV5S-GW7T-5TR4
FV9B-F8HJ-V9UI
87YD-G2TE-B4RJ
5TYO-1H9J-I8NU
F3U4-756T-GB8C
NE4I-5I6Y-KH7M
B7LV-O6DS-I876
5QRE-2DC3-V4BR
HTJG-IHB8-7V6C
X5SA-4QER-2D3F
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes: Get freebies following these steps
Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.
Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.
