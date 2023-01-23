    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 23: Get rewards for free now

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 23: Get rewards for free now

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 23: Here is the step-by-step process to claim the free Garena Free Fire MAX rewards!
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 23 2023, 06:56 IST
    5 BEST video games of 2022; God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Stray and more
    God of War Ragnarok
    1/5 God of War Ragnarok - The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s game, God of War Ragnarok continues the Norse saga as you follow Kratos and Atreus to the Nine Realms in search for answers while Asgardian forces hunt them down. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4. (PlayStation)
    image caption
    2/5 Stray - Popularly known as the ‘cat game’, Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set in the detailed but decaying cybercity where you play as a cat trying to unravel a mystery as you try to escape the city. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows. (PlayStation)
    image caption
    3/5 Elden Ring - Elden Ring is the latest action-RPG by FromSoftware. Make your way across the lands ruled by Queen Marika as you fight through the world of monsters in a bid to collect all the Great Runes and become Elden Lord. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.  (PlayStation)
    image caption
    4/5 Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy is back to solve the mystery that has plagued the world. In Horizon Forbidden West, the land is dying so Aloy heads to the forbidden land of the west. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you make your way across the post-apocalyptic world. Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5. (PlayStation)
    image caption
    5/5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is being considered one of the best launches in the history of Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward’s FPS saga. It only borrows the name from the 2009 game, and features an all-new storyline with familiar faces of the Task Force 141 returning. Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows. (Activision Blizzard)
    Garena Free Fire redeem codes
    View all Images
    Grab the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 23. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 23: Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher-quality version of Garena Free Fire. On Free Fire MAX, players can get an optimized Free Fire experience with enhanced graphics and features. In case you are looking for some great freebies, then like Garena Free Fire, Free Fire MAX developers also release redeem codes which can be used to claim rewards for free.

    Also, you can grab the Tower of the King bundle right now! You just need to visit the Tower of the King and get the keys to unlock this bundle. Garena North America tweeted, “Visit Tower of the King to unlock this majestic bundle and more rewards”.

    Free Fire MAX players can also get the rewards by completing in-game events but it can be a bit difficult for the new players. Therefore, these redeem codes can be used to get the rewards or in-game items by following a few simple steps.

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 23: Claim these rewards now!

    HTY3-RIFG-OR3F

    FBJY-RY56-MLOT

    FJO9-4TAS-D3FT

    YXY3-EGTL-HGJX

    ST5K-JCRF-VBHT

    S5JT-UGVJ-Y5Y4

    X99T-K56X-DJ4X

    FF11-NJN5-YS3E

    FF9M-J31C-XKRG

    FBJY-RY56–MLOT

    PQR3–BKUI-7LT7

    FSDR-FKUI-YVGR

    FBTU-6BFY-TBT7

    FBJU-T6RF-T1RT

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 23: Steps to grab free rewards today

    Step 1: 

    Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: 

    Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3: 

    You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: 

    And you are done! You will get a message saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 23 Jan, 06:56 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Read deleted messages on iPhone! Update to iOS 16 and check the steps here
    laptop
    Stop browser cache, cookies, and history from spoiling your fun; kill them all this way
    iPhone
    iPhone isn’t responding? Know how to force restart your iPhone
    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Google AI
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'
    Online gaming
    China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids' online games