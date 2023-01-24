    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 24: Rare bundles can be yours

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 24: Rare bundles can be yours

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 24: Win a wide-range of free rewards.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 24 2023, 09:48 IST
    Garena Free Fire
    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 24: Here is how you can get Big Bucks Backpack. (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire
    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 24: Here is how you can get Big Bucks Backpack. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 24: How many hours have you played Free Fire Max last week? If it is more than 10 hours, then it is easy to say that you're quite invested into the game. And if you search for new strategies, best weapons and more on Google and YouTube to get better at the game and climb up the ladder, then you need to spend some time picking out a really cool costume that you like as well. Why? Because since you spend a significant amount of time in the game, and most of the time is spent looking at your own self, you might as well make your character look cool to your own eyes. The only problem here is that most cool outfits require you to spend money. But if you don't want that, your second best option are these redeem codes. Know all about them below.

    But before we get to that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter made an announcement for Faded Wheel this week. It tweeted. “Phoenix Guardian bundle, available now on Faded Wheel. You can also win the Energetic emote, Thunderstorm Finn pet skin, and more rewards”.

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 24

    These redeem codes are shared by the game developers as a sign of appreciation towards the gaming community. These are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains a special reward. These rewards are in-game items ranging from skins, accessories, costumes, free diamonds, premium bundles and more. And claiming them is super easy. You just need to go to the official redemption website and submit the code. A step-by-step guide has been given at the bottom.

    But there are some rules when it comes to claiming these codes. First, while there is no upper limit to how many codes you can claim, the same code cannot be claimed twice by any player. Second, the codes come with an expiration timeline of 12-18 hours, so players are recommended to claim their rewards before that. Finally, some codes can be region-restricted, so make sure to claim as many codes as possible to not miss out on any rewards.

    Check today's redeem codes below:

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    PCNF5CQBAJLK

    FFCMCPSBN9CU

    FFBBCVQZ4MWA

    FFCMCPSJ99S3

    MCPW3D28VZD6

    ZZZ76NT3PDSH

    XZJZE25WEFJJ

    B3G7A22TWDR7X

    6KWMFJVMQQYG

    FFCMCPSUYUY7E

    V427K98RUCHZ

    3IBBMSL7AK8G

    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    MCPW2D1U3XA3

    FFCMCPSEN5MX

    HNC95435FAGJ

    4ST1ZTBE2RP9

    EYH2W3XK8UPG

    UVX9PYZV54AC

    BR43FMAPYEZZ

    FF7MUY4ME6SC

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    WEYVGQC3CT8Q

    NPYFATT3HGSQ

    FFCMCPSGC9XZ

    MCPW2D2WKWF2

    Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for January 24

    Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 24 Jan, 09:48 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Read deleted messages on iPhone! Update to iOS 16 and check the steps here
    laptop
    Stop browser cache, cookies, and history from spoiling your fun; kill them all this way
    iPhone
    iPhone isn’t responding? Know how to force restart your iPhone
    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Google AI
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'
    Online gaming
    China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids' online games