Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 28: Do not forget to claim your rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 28: Know how to claim these rewards from the official redemption site.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 28: If you're someone who only focuses on the weapon and ammo while collecting resources and not on the weapon attachments, then you're possibly not optimizing your ability to perform better. Every single attachment, whether magazine, silencer, muzzle or foregrip, they all play a role in improving your weapon's efficiency and lethality. So, the next time you're in a close combat and you see yourself die before your enemy, a reason could be that they have the right attachment that gave them that little edge to succeed. And while you look for the right attachments to suit your play style, treat yourself with some cool freebies through these redeem codes. Read on to know how to do it.

But before that, you should know that the Garena Free Fire North America Twitter is giving out a special discount. It tweeted. “Get your Cobra bundle, seize a special discount only for today! Visit Cobra Tower and get the bundle and fist everyone's been talking about”.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 28

Now, let us focus on the redeem codes. The redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contains special in-game items ranging from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers to premium bundles. The codes can be easily claimed at the official Redemption website. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player. There are a couple of conditions too.

First, the codes comes with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain region, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

Check today's redeem codes below:

FYJGTRDCFU7HY5K

FUHYRQDCF12GTE

FDVGBXJUHNRKGI

FYHA5QERDCV2B

F3YERFTFRXSEJM

FRK7UKJMH9KO9

FU7YATQ5E1D2CV

FB4HRJFU7YTGFS

FNHEJR56N7K8UI

FUYT5AREQD1CV

FB3HRFYVGFUJTM

FIUYTSFERTGFUU

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for January 28

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.