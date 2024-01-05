Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 5: Claim free in-game items this way!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 5: If you're a Garena Free Fire MAX player, then you must know that to get your hands on items such as skins, weapons, gloo walls, bundles, emotes, and more through the shop, diamonds play a crucial part. Unfortunately, diamonds are very rarely offered during regular gameplay, meaning that the only way to get them is by purchasing them. In the pursuit of diamonds, you can try various avenues. The in-game Top-Up Center caters to some players by offering several events called Top-Up events. Let us take a closer look.

What are Top-Up events in Garena Free Fire MAX?

During a top-up event, players are required to make diamond purchases which makes them eligible for free rewards. To purchase diamonds and win freebies, you simply need to head over to the Top-Up section of the game and select the desired amount of diamonds you wish to purchase. Complete the transaction and you will be eligible for the rewards once the diamonds are reflected in your account.

Therefore, you not only get diamonds but also freebies along with your purchase. Buying the most expensive diamond bundle makes you eligible for all the rewards.

If you do not wish to purchase any diamonds but want to get your hands on exciting in-game items for free, then check out Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 5

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 5: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Also, read these top stories today:

Danger for ChatGPT, Google Bard?

Free versions of AI models are challenging Big Tech, but they could also benefit the giants more than one would expect.

Some interesting details in this article. Check it out.

Jobs in the Age of AI

Daniel Shapero, LinkedIn's COO, on his advice for Gen Z workers entering a labor market undergoing radical change.

Dive in here.

Space race - the battle of the billionaires!

It is Jeff Bezos vs Elon Musk!

When the Vulcan rocket lifts off for the first time as soon as next week, multiple billionaires, including Amazon's Jeff Bezos and SpaceX's Elon Musk, are sure to be watching.

Know what's up.

If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!