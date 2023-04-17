Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 17 April: Grab free weapons, skins and more this way

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 17 April: Garena Free Fire, one of the most widely played games all over the world is banned in India. The game has been removed from both Google Play Store and the App Store. However, the good part is, players in India who already have the game installed in their phone can still play it. Also, Garena Free Fire can be played by players in other parts of the world as well. Garena Free Fire keeps on bringing new outfits, events, among others to make the game more exciting for the players.

The game itself issues daily redeem codes every day to offer interesting rewards. It's one of the most inexpensive ways to get the weapons, skins and character upgrades. The game also keeps announcing rewards schemes and tournaments to offer these in-game items for free.

Though the game is banned in India, players from outside India can access these codes and redeem rewards. Garena Free Fire redeem codes are 12-digit unique codes consisting of alphabets and numbers. Do note that there are no limitations on how many codes you can redeem but all these codes are valid only once.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 17 April

1. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

2. WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3. GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

5. FFICJGW9NKYT

6. XUW3FNK7AV8N

7. B3G7A22TWDR7X

8. FF7MUY4ME6SC

9. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

10. X99TK56XDJ4X

11. FFCMCPSJ99S3

12. MCPW3D28VZD6

13. ZZZ76NT3PDSH

14. XZJZE25WEFJJ

15. V427K98RUCHZ

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 17 April: How to redeem codes

Step 1:

Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3:

Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4:

After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5:

The codes will be redeemed successfully, and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.