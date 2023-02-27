    Trending News

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 27 February 2023: Get free weapons, skins this way

    Check out the latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes and know how to redeem them.

    Feb 27 2023, 07:06 IST
    Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game that allows up to 50 players to engage in a 10-minute round, with the goal of emerging as the sole survivor. To increase their chances of survival in the game, players must obtain in game characters and items such as weapons. These can be bought using in game currency or real money. However, if you don't want to spend money, there are some alternative methods like daily redeem codes that are released by the game itself.

    Garena Free Fire not only organizes events to reward and appreciate the players but also releases daily redemption codes for the same. And the latest set of daily redeem codes for 27 February has been released. Using the codes, you can get in game items or rewards for free.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 27 February 2023

    HTY3RIFGOR3F

    FBJYRY56MLOT

    FJO94TASD3FT

    YXY3EGTLHGJX

    ST5KJCRFVBHT

    S5JTUGVJY5Y4

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    FF11NJN5YS3E

    FF9MJ31CXKRG

    FBJYRY56MLOT

    FJO94TASD3FT

    PQR3BKUI7LT7

    Garena Free Fire: Steps to claim exciting rewards

    Step 1:

    To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.
    Step 2:

    Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.
    Step 3:

    When you reach the homepage, login through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK and more.
    Step 4:

    Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.
    Step 5:

    Click ‘OK’ and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

    First Published Date: 27 Feb, 07:06 IST
