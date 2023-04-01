Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 1, 2023: Backpack skins, face paint, weapons, more

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 1, 2023: Backpack skins, face paint, weapons, more

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 1: These codes will let you win a wide range of in-game items including cool costumes. Is your favorite outfit hidden behind today's codes? Find out.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 01 2023, 09:56 IST
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 1: Freebies on offer. Get it this way. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 1: Free Fire is a game which is constantly in motion. The developers of this ever-evolving game are always working on something new and bring fun additions to the game. Yesterday, multiple new events were announced and all of them will give you some cool rewards as well. But if you don't want to grind for them and get it now, we have redeem codes that can get you some rare and premium in-game items. Read on to know how to claim them.

But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has made a new topup announcement. In a tweet. it said, “Don't miss your chance to get the Evil Grenadian Backpack for free! Top up 500 diamonds from today until April 2nd to claim your reward”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 1

The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware about before trying to claim them.

While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with the expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

Although the game is banned in India, players from outside the country and claim them using the simple steps below, but before that, let us take a look at the codes today.

  1. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  2. V427K98RUCHZ
  3. MCPW2D1U3XA3
  4. FFAC2YXE6RF2
  5. FFCMCPSBN9CU
  6. FFBBCVQZ4MWA
  7. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  8. NPYFATT3HGSQ
  9. FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  10. MCPW2D2WKWF2
  11. ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  12. FFCMCPSEN5MX
  13. HNC95435FAGJ
  14. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  15. FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  16. MCPW3D28VZD6
  17. EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for November 19: How to redeem FF codes

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 09:55 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets