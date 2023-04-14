Home How To Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 14, 2023: Want rewards? Check the weekend collection here

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 14, 2023: Want rewards? Check the weekend collection here

This weekend grab some amazing rewards by participating in events and using redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 14 2023, 06:47 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Free Fire Max release date
View all Images
Check the latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes here. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 14, 2023: What are your plans for this weekend? If nothing special, here is what you can do. Garena Free Fire players can grab Runestone Hyperbook and Magical Lamp emote from Faded Wheel today along with the K.O. Fist on Saturday. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "It's time for Free Fire's weekly update and we've got some awesome collections for you! Top up only 1 diamond to grab Runestone Hyperbook and Magical Lamp emote from Faded Wheel this Friday.. Plus, this Saturday the K.O. Fist is back, get ready to punch your way to victory."

Also, today, April 14 is the last day to get rewarded with the Kite Sky Parachute for free. "Get ready to soar with Free Fire's 'Let's Fly a Kite' event! Deal 10,000 damage and you'll be rewarded with the Kite Sky Parachute for free.. This event is available now until April 14th!" Players also have the opportunity to grab the Nazar Robo Pet skin for free just by participating in the Robo-Egg event and defeating 45 enemies today.

"Don't let this opportunity crack! Participate in the Robo-Egg event, defeat 45 enemies, and get the Nazar Robo pet skin for free. Available from today until April 14th."

Apart from the above-mentioned events, the latest set of redeem codes for today can also be used to grab in-game items for free. The redeem codes are out and will be valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The redeem codes for today have been mentioned below. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 14, 2023:

  1. MCPTFNXZF4TA
  2. FF11HHGCGK3B
  3. Y6ACLK7KUD1N
  4. FF11NJN5YS3E
  5. W0JJAFV3TU5E
  6. SARG886AV5GR
  7. B6IYCTNH4PV3
  8. ZYPPXWRWIAHD
  9. FF10617KGUF9
  10. FF11DAKX4WHV
  11. ZRJAPH294KV5
  12. FF11WFNPP956
  13. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  14. WLSGJXS5KFYR
  15. YXY3EGTLHGJX
  16. FF1164XNJZ2V
  17. FF10GCGXRNHY

How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 14, 2023

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

Step 3: Copy any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.

Step 4: Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.

Step 5: The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via email.

First Published Date: 14 Apr, 06:47 IST

First Published Date: 14 Apr, 06:47 IST
Tags:
