Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 14, 2023: Want rewards? Check the weekend collection here

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 14, 2023: What are your plans for this weekend? If nothing special, here is what you can do. Garena Free Fire players can grab Runestone Hyperbook and Magical Lamp emote from Faded Wheel today along with the K.O. Fist on Saturday. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "It's time for Free Fire's weekly update and we've got some awesome collections for you! Top up only 1 diamond to grab Runestone Hyperbook and Magical Lamp emote from Faded Wheel this Friday.. Plus, this Saturday the K.O. Fist is back, get ready to punch your way to victory."

Also, today, April 14 is the last day to get rewarded with the Kite Sky Parachute for free. "Get ready to soar with Free Fire's 'Let's Fly a Kite' event! Deal 10,000 damage and you'll be rewarded with the Kite Sky Parachute for free.. This event is available now until April 14th!" Players also have the opportunity to grab the Nazar Robo Pet skin for free just by participating in the Robo-Egg event and defeating 45 enemies today.

"Don't let this opportunity crack! Participate in the Robo-Egg event, defeat 45 enemies, and get the Nazar Robo pet skin for free. Available from today until April 14th."

Apart from the above-mentioned events, the latest set of redeem codes for today can also be used to grab in-game items for free. The redeem codes are out and will be valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The redeem codes for today have been mentioned below. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 14, 2023:

MCPTFNXZF4TA FF11HHGCGK3B Y6ACLK7KUD1N FF11NJN5YS3E W0JJAFV3TU5E SARG886AV5GR B6IYCTNH4PV3 ZYPPXWRWIAHD FF10617KGUF9 FF11DAKX4WHV ZRJAPH294KV5 FF11WFNPP956 8F3QZKNTLWBZ WLSGJXS5KFYR YXY3EGTLHGJX FF1164XNJZ2V FF10GCGXRNHY

How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 14, 2023

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

Step 3: Copy any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.

Step 4: Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.

Step 5: The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via email.