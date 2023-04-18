Home How To Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 18, 2023: Unlock exclusive rewards for yourself NOW!

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 18, 2023: Unlock exclusive rewards for yourself NOW!

Players of Garena Free Fire can claim several exclusive rewards today. All they need to do is participate in events and use redeem codes. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 18 2023, 06:41 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
View all Images
Check the latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes here. (Garena/Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 18, 2023: Players of Garena Free Fire have a chance to unlock several exclusive rewards. You can top up now and claim the Teal Core loot box instantly. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire tweeted, "Discover the power of the Runestone Hyperbook and unlock exclusive rewards! Top up now and receive the Teal Core loot box instantly. Start your journey now!"

Players can also spin the K.O. Tower for a chance to get it for just 19 diamonds. Notably, this can be done till April 23. "Get ready to knock out your opponents with the K.O. Fist! The event is back, and you can spin the K.O. Tower for a chance to get it for just 19 diamonds. This event is available now through April 23rd!," another tweet by Garena Free Fire North America stated. Apart from these, you can also get the Magical Lamp emote, Heatbound Desert Bundle, and Gloo Wall by participating in the Free Fire Magical Lamp Faded Wheel event till April 23.

Also, the latest set of redeem codes for today can also be used to grab in-game items for free. The redeem codes are out and will be valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The redeem codes for today have been mentioned below. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 18, 2023:

  1. FF7MUY4ME6SC
  2. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  3. X99TK56XDJ4X
  4. FFCMCPSJ99S3
  5. MCPW3D28VZD6
  6. ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  7. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  8. V427K98RUCHZ
  9. B3G7A22TWDR7X
  10. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  11. 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  12. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  13. GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  14. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  15. FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  16. EYH2W3XK8UPG
  17. UVX9PYZV54AC

How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 18, 2023

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

Step 3: Copy any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.

Step 4: Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.

Step 5: The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.

First Published Date: 18 Apr, 06:41 IST
