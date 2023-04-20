Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 20: Chance to win the Ferocious Gunman Bundle and other rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 20: Chance to win the Ferocious Gunman Bundle and other rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 20: Do not miss out on today’s amazing rewards. Check how to claim these redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 20 2023, 07:49 IST
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
View all Images
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 20: Get free rewards today by visiting Garena Free Fire redemption website. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 20: Free Fire is as much a game of skill as much as it is about strategy. For example, you can be a great gunslinger, but if you do not choose your battles carefully, you will still end up losing more than winning. And that's why you should always make sure to find out just how many enemies are in a given area before entering there. You should also prioritize staking because that will help you gain a better understanding of the surroundings. Finally, you should try not to be the first person to get into a shootout because it lets others know about your position and they can target you. These tips should help you in getting more wins. But if it is freebies you're after, then read on.

Today, Garena Free Fire North America made a big announcement. The account revealed. “The weekly agenda is here! Be the envy of all other players this Saturday by matching the Rune Enchanter Bundle with the Grenade - Forlorn Light! And don't miss out on the VSS and Groza - Heartseeker from Lucky Groza this Saturday".

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 20

There are a few rules you must remember before you begin to claim your rewards. These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contain special in-game items. The rewards range from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers to premium bundles. To claim the codes, you will have to go to the Redemption Website and submit them. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player.

But make sure you are adhering to these two basic conditions while cashing in the prize. First, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain regions, so they will not work for them. That's why you should focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

Note: The game is banned in India but players outside the country can use these codes to get amazing freebies. Check the codes out below.

  1. NPYFATT3HGSQ
  2. FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  3. MCPW3D28VZD6
  4. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  5. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  6. HNC95435FAGJ
  7. EYH2W3XK8UPG
  8. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  9. UVX9PYZV54AC
  10. FFCMCPSEN5MX
  11. FFCMCPSJ99S3
  12. MCPW2D1U3XA3
  13. ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  14. FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  15. V427K98RUCHZ
  16. MCPW2D2WKWF2

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 20: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section

 

First Published Date: 20 Apr, 07:49 IST
