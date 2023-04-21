Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 21, 2023: Limited time rewards, get them NOW

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 21, 2023: There are several rewards you can grab today. However, it needs to be noted that the rewards you can claim by participating in events are available for a limited time only. Garena Free Fire players can collect tokens and get their hands on the Prismatic Warrior Bundle by April 30, 2023. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Collect tokens from the Rune Limited Edition event through daily missions. Get your hands on the Prismatic Warrior Bundle for a limited time only."

Players can also spin now to get Ferocious Gunman Bundle and Katana- Dangerous Curse. And the last day to grab the same is April 26. "Get up to 85% discount for your spin in the Super Wonder Wheel. Spin now to get your Ferocious Gunman Bundle and Katana - Dangerous Curse. This event is available now through April 26th!," another tweet by Garena Free Fire North America read.

Also, the latest set of redeem codes for today can also be used to grab in-game items for free. The redeem codes are out and will be valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The redeem codes for today have been mentioned below. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 21, 2023:

FFICJGW9NKYT FFAC2YXE6RF2 MCPW3D28VZD6 EYH2W3XK8UPG UVX9PYZV54AC BR43FMAPYEZZ FF9MJ31CXKRG FFCO8BS5JW2D

How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 21, 2023

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI, or VK ID.

Step 3: Copy any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.

Step 4: Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.

Step 5: The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.