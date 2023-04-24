Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 24: Get a gameplay boost with amazing rewards!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 24 2023, 07:00 IST
Garena Free Fire codes for April 24 can be redeemed this way. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire codes for April 24 can be redeemed this way. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 24: Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world. To add to the game's fun, the game developers have made the Runic Token Wheel live! Through this, players have the opportunity to collect enchanter tokens and grab the Rune Enchanter Bundle.

Aside from special events, developers of Garena Free Fire also engage gamers with regular announcements and exciting rewards daily through redeem codes and new game modes.

Though the game is banned in India, it is still accessible internationally. Players can take advantage of special in-game items to enhance their gameplay and bring cosmetic changes to their characters. One way of doing that is purchasing items from the store but it costs money. If you don't want to spend your hard-earned cash on this, the best way to get your hands on exciting rewards, premium bundles, diamonds, weapons and characters for free is to use redeem codes which are issued daily.

The redeem codes are 12-digit long unique alphanumeric characters where each of these codes contain a mysterious in-game item. These can range from grenades, backpack and loot crate skins, costumes, pets, premium bundles and even free diamonds. And they are completely free. All you have to do is submit the codes at redemption to claim them.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

1. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

2. FFCMCPSUYUY7E

3. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

4. WEYVGQC3CT8Q

5. X99TK56XDJ4X

6. EYH2W3XK8UPG

7. UVX9PYZV54AC

8. BR43FMAPYEZZ

9. NPYFATT3HGSQ

10. FFCMCPSGC9XZ

11. MCPW2D2WKWF2

12. GCNVA2PDRGRZ

13. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

14. B3G7A22TWDR7X

15. 6KWMFJVMQQYG

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 24: How to use redeem codes

Step 1:

To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2:

Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3:

When you reach the homepage, login through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK and more.

Step 4:

Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5:

Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 07:00 IST
