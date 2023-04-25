Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 25, 2023: Get party animal gun skins now; know how

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 25, 2023: Garena Free Fire has announced new events for the players to participate and claim rewards. Participating in these events not only gives the players the opportunity to claim rewards but also make their gaming experience fun and exciting. As per the latest detail, Garena Free Fire players can try a new mode called Pet Smash to get Party Party Animal gun skins. This special mode will put your pet's combat skills to the test. Players will be able to participate in this event till May 2, 2023.

"Unleash the fury of your furry friends in Pet Smash! Try this new mode to get Party Party Animal gun skins.. This special mode will put your pet's combat skills to the test. Join now and dominate the battlefield with your loyal companions," Garena Free Fire North America tweeted.

Meanwhile, via another tweet, the game has also informed that by entering into Giant Creatures and defeating 2 enemies, players will be able to earn a banner and avatar. "Enter the battle and take down your 2 enemies to earn a banner and avatar from the Giant Creatures event. Refresh your rewards daily! Available now through April 26th. Join the battle and claim your prizes!," the tweet read.

Also, the latest set of redeem codes for today can be checked below to claim the in-game items like costumes, weapons, and more for free. The redeem codes will be valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 25, 2023:

1. EYH2 W3XK 8UPG

2. FA54 QE1D F2G3

3. H4JR TGI8 V76C

4. T7EN 45M6 LY7U

5. TFGR 5GT67 YUIKJY

6. 78JUK90OLKIJHDG

7. RTGDEF5ETGHTYUI

8. WEYV GQC3 CT8Q

9. F6BN 56Y8 76TG

10. AQB2 NJE7 6T5R

11. F8VE BRN5 6KYO

12, X99T K56X DJ4X

How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 25, 2023

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

Step 3: Copy any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.

Step 4: Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.

Step 5: The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.