Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 29, 2023: Some prehistoric fun awaits you! Check rewards, freebies here

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 29, 2023: Players of Garena Free Fire can collect three Paper Windmill Tokens to claim 2D Dino Draft Bundle today. Notably, the bundle is available until May 7, 2023, hence, the players need to hurry and grab it before the event ends. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Get ready for some prehistoric fun with the 2D Dino Draft Bundle! Collect three Paper Windmill Tokens to claim this amazing bundle, complete with special effects. Hurry, this limited-time offer is only available until May 7th! Don't miss out on the dino-mite fun!"

This is not all! Free Fire players can also get their hands on the coveted Influencer emote until May 1st. "Spin the Faded Wheel now and get your hands on the coveted Influencer emote! Don't miss out on this limited-time offer, available only until May 1st," another tweet by Garena Free Fire North America informed.

Meanwhile, if you are not willing to participate in the events mentioned above to grab the rewards, you can take advantage of the latest set of redeem codes released today. The redeem codes can be checked below and can help you claim the in-game items like costumes, weapons, and more for free. The redeem codes will be valid for 12-18 hours.

FFMAX-V7VH-A6XM

FFMAX-VF5W-MK9D

FFMAX-2Q5R-8WV7

FFMAX-KV7P-5H5W

FFMAX-5ERF-5G8H

Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 29, 2023:

How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 29, 2023

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

Step 3: Copy any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.

Step 4: Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.

Step 5: The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.