Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 4, 2023: Got Alvaro? Now get FREE outfits for him

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 4: Garena Free Fire has a large and active community, with millions of players from around the world. This community is extremely supportive, with players often forming clans and working together to achieve their goals. Players must know that they require diamonds, weapons and characters to survive in the battle royal game. All of these can be bought by paying real cash, however, you can get it for free with today's redeem codes.

But before we get to that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has come up with a new offer. It tweeted. “Get ready to take on Free Fire's FFL Daily mission! Survive for 15 minutes between April 3-7 and claim your 5-day M14 Killspark Shinobi. Accumulate enough skin fragments to reach 100% and get the skin permanently".

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 4

Now, there are a few rules you must remember before you claim your rewards. These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contain special in-game items. The rewards range from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers to premium bundles. To claim the codes, you will have to go to the Redemption Website and submit them. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player.

But make sure you are adhering to these two basic conditions while cashing in the prize. First, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain regions, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

Note: The game is banned in India but players outside the country can use these codes to get amazing freebies. Check the codes out below.

HHNAT6VKQ9R7 2FG94YCW9VMV WD2ATK3ZEA55 V44ZZ5YY7CBS FFDBGQWPNHJX E2F86ZREMK49 TDK4JWN6RD6 4TPQRDQJHVP4 HFNSJ6W74Z48 XFW4Z6Q882WY FFCMCPSUYUY7E MCPW3D28VZD6 EYH2W3XK8UPG UVX9PYZV54AC

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 4: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section