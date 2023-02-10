Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 10, 2023: Grab cool Katana and other weapon skins

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 10: A big surprise comes for Free Fire players as the game has announced a massive collaboration with Devil May Cry 5. The 2019 action-adventure game is the fifth mainline (sixth overall) installment from the Devil May Cry series. With this collaboration announcement, the Free Fire game is sure to get a number of new DMC themed outfits, weapon skins, accessories as well as events. Right now there is no information on when the collaboration will kick-off and the game has revealed the more details will be given soon. If you want some cool skins right now, you can do so using these redeem codes. Know how to.

But before we give out the redeem codes for today, you should know that Garena Free Fire North America Twitter made an announcement yesterday after it suffered an outage. The tweet mentioned, “And we're back to normal! Thanks again for your patience Survivors, time to get some Booyahs”. Reportedly, the outage lasted a little over 2 hours.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 10

These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes that are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. These codes contain various in-game items ranging from skins, weapons, loot crates, gloo walls, diamond vouchers, costumes, premium bundles and more. Each code contains a mystery reward that you only find out after you have redeemed it.

There are some conditions that follows as well. First, these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, make sure to claim them as early as possible. Further, a single code cannot be claimed twice by the same player but there is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem. Finally, some codes may not work for you due to them being region-restricted, so redeem more number of codes to ensure you get all the exciting rewards.

Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can claim these rewards. Check the codes below:

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

TDK4JWN6RD6

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HFNSJ6W74Z48

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 10: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.