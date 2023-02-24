    Trending News

    Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 24, 2023: Win cool emotes and celebrate your win

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 24, 2023: Win cool emotes and celebrate your win

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 24: Amazing rare costumes, bundles, diamond vouchers and more can be claimed through these redeem codes.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 24 2023, 08:39 IST
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 24: Costumes, weapons, bundles and diamond vouchers. Do not miss out on any of these freebies.  (Garena Free Fire)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 24: Fist fights are now going to be even more fun in Free Fire. Using fists to attack enemies is one of the oldest ways of killing an enemy in the earliest stages of the game when everyone is still looking for weapons. Although the method is highly inefficient once all players have guns, some players have also shown their high skill plays where they have killed players with assault rifles with just their fist. And the game has now released the Drachen Fist skin which will make punching your enemies even more fun experience. And if it is weapon skin you're after, you can find them in today's redeem codes. Check details below.

    But before that, know that Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has announced in a tweet. “Wondering what Mission Makeover has in store for you? Check out the event calendar and join the fun from tomorrow”.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 24

    The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware about before trying to claim them.

    While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with the expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

    Although the game is banned in India, players from outside the country and claim them using the simple steps below, but before that, let us take a look at the codes today.

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    HHNAT6VKQ9R7

    ZZATXB24QES8

    U8S47JGJH5MG

    XFW4Z6Q882WY

    2FG94YCW9VMV

    FFDBGQWPNHJX

    V44ZZ5YY7CBS

    4TPQRDQJHVP4

    VNY3MQWNKEGU

    FFIC33NTEUKA

    TDK4JWN6RD6

    HFNSJ6W74Z48

    WD2ATK3ZEA55

    E2F86ZREMK49

    FFBBCVQZ4MWA

    FFCMCPSBN9CU

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 24: How to redeem FF codes

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

    First Published Date: 24 Feb, 08:39 IST
