    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 28, 2023: Chance to win the Lacuna Genotype bundle

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 28, 2023: Chance to win the Lacuna Genotype bundle

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 28: Check out the latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes and how to redeem them.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 28 2023, 08:46 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire redeem codes
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 28: Players will have to visit Garena Free Fire redemption website to get free rewards today. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 28: The Garena Free Fire players must know that they require diamonds, weapons and characters to survive in the battle royal game. All of these can be bought by paying real cash, however, you can get it for free with today's redeem codes. The game itself issues daily redeem codes everyday to offer interesting rewards. It's one of the most inexpensive ways to get the weapons, skins and character upgrades. The game also keeps announcing rewards schemes and tournaments to offer these in-game items for free.

    Recently, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter tweeted about the weekly schedule today. It said. “Looking for a new way to enjoy Free Fire? Play 2 matches of the new Hide and Seek mode and get the Thumbs Up Avatar and Banner".

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 28

    These redeem codes are shared by Free Fire developers on a daily basis. These are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes where each code contains a special in-game item ranging from free diamonds, particular skin for skateboard, backpack, gloo walls and more, costumes as well as premium bundles. All you need to do to claim them is to go to the official redemption website and submit the codes. The entire process has been explained below.

    There are some rules you must know as well. There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, however, one code can only be claimed once per player. These codes stay active for 12-18 hours and after that they expire. So, ensure to claim them early. Finally, some of these codes are region-restricted and may not work for you. To avoid this, just redeem as many codes as possible.

    Although the game is banned in India, players from other countries can redeem them. Check today's codes below.

    FVHJTYOU0IKJU87

    F6G5FRESAQDT1G

    FB2HRFG6TBHNJI

    FRT8UBHNJCIIX8U

    F7HYGT5ARDCF2G

    FBHNJFH7YCBHNJ

    FHYV3GEISURUG9

    FNVUY76T5FADQV

    FH3EIURMOVU1YT

    FXFRA4EX2CF5GEH

    FUN9CJXHYGBNJIU

    FDMKIITYHJKIU7Y

    FXTRFEBRNJKOIG

    F87UYTGSHEKOT9

    FGIX8A6TRFGBEJ

    FKTHIUDF67JTUB

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 28: How to get free rewards

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 28 Feb, 08:46 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how
    Google Assistant
    Get the name of any song, just hum and Google Assistant will identify it for you

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new