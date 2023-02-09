    Trending News

    Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 9, 2023: You might win the Sweetie Villain Bundle

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 9, 2023: You might win the Sweetie Villain Bundle

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 9: Check out the latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes and how to redeem them, news about the FIFA World Cup related event, and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 09 2023, 09:54 IST
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 9: Win exciting rewards like costumes, weapons, diamonds and more through these redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 9: Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game where a maximum of 50 players are allowed to play a 10-minute round and the one who survives till last becomes the winner. Although it was banned by the Government of India due to security concerns, it is still a hugely popular game globally with a player base in millions around the world. To keep the players engaged, the developers of Garena Free Fire give out freebies through redeem codes for players to redeem. Players can grab the chance to win amazing bundles, prizes, weapons, diamonds, skins, emotes and more!

    But before that, you should know that Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has just posted about a regional outage that has impacted the game. The tweet said, “Hello Survivors, we're experiencing some server outages that may disturb a segment of our players. Our team is currently working on it, we appreciate your patience”.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 9

    Now, coming to the redeem codes, these are unique 12-characters long alphanumeric codes that contain mystery gifts of in-game items ranging from skins, accessories, outfits, pets, diamond vouchers, premium bundles and more. A player just needs to take the codes and submit them at the official redemption website. The detailed process has been explained below.

    However, there are some rules too. There is no upper limit to how many codes can be claimed but a code can't be used twice by the same player. These codes also have an expiry deadline of 12-18 hours, so you need to grab them early. Finally, some of the codes can have a region-restriction, making you unable to claim them. To avoid missing out on freebies, make sure to claim as many of them as possible.

    Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can claim these codes. Let us take a look at today's codes.

    SARG886AV5GR

    ZYPPXWRWIAHD

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    W0JJAFV3TU5E

    WLSGJXS5KFYR

    FF11HHGCGK3B

    FF119MB3PFA5

    B6IYCTNH4PV3

    FF11NJN5YS3E

    Y6ACLK7KUD1N

    YXY3EGTLHGJX

    FF1164XNJZ2V

    MCPTFNXZF4TA

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    FF10GCGXRNHY

    FF11WFNPP956

    ZRJAPH294KV5

    FF11DAKX4WHV

    FF10617KGUF9

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 9: How to get free rewards

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

    First Published Date: 09 Feb, 09:54 IST
