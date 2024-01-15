Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 15: Know how to nab Bony Fumes Emote!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 15: Garena Free Fire players are enjoying various events that have been introduced in the game. While the OB43 Advanced Server was also live recently, players also had the opportunity to get their hands on amazing in-game items courtesy of events such as Iron Rave Ring, Free Fire Emote Royale, Booyah Pass S13, and more. Now, another event has been rolled out and it offers amazing emotes as top rewards! Want to grab them? Here's how.

Free Fire Emote Royale: Details

Since it is a Luck Royale event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. One spin costs 15 diamonds while spending 150 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

As part of the Free Fire Emote Royale, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The top prizes include emotes such as Heartbroken, Bony Fumes, Mind it!, and The Collapse. You can also earn Winterlands Loot Box, Weapon Loot Crate, Armor Crate, Supply Crate, and much more!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 15

FU8H7FYFTD5QCF

FBHWNUJIHGUWN

FEJ4589HY7GUYN

FKO5I46JNYKGOI

FTEHBRJJFIUCYGT

FAJI2UJHERNFJGI

F8U7Y6CTGSBEHN

FY6T5DR4CQFTGY

F765A4ED2CFVG3

FJTYIUKR1FTDRT

FTL7Y8IKJNUEFRT

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 15: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

