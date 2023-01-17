Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 17: Don't forget to grab the Densho bundle

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 17: Grab in-game items ranging from diamond vouchers to costumes and weapons. Know how to claim them.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 17: .ree Fire can be the perfect game to play when a group of friends meet up and do not have an idea what to do or where to go. The squad mode in the game is interactive and has enough elements of strategy to keep the group engaged while they're having fun. And because the game exists entirely inside your smartphone, you can play it on the go, no matter where you are. But playing with friends also means you have to show off a little. While getting that triple kill using a sniper can be tough to achieve, wearing a cool outfit never goes out of style. Claim these redeem codes to get exciting in-game rewards.

But before we get into the details for these redeem codes, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter is also handing out a free. It explained in a tweet. “Take a 8,000 meters stroll through the flower field and so your sports car gets blessed by the Elder Gods”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 17

These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes that are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. These codes contain various in-game items ranging from skins, weapons, loot crates, gloo walls, diamond vouchers, costumes, premium bundles and more. Each code contains a mystery reward that you only find out after you have redeemed it.

There are some conditions that follows as well. First, these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, make sure to claim them as early as possible. Further, a single code cannot be claimed twice by the same player but there is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem. Finally, some codes may not work for you due to them being region-restricted, so redeem more number of codes to ensure you get all the exciting rewards.

Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can claim these rewards. Check the codes below:

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

B3G7A22TWDR7X

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 17: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.