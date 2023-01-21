Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 21, 2023: Get a wish card now; check codes too

Garena Free Fire players can receive a wish card today. Along with the latest set of redeem codes, here is all you can get.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 21, 2023: Do you want a wish card? Garena Free Fire players can receive a wish card today. All you will have to do is jump into a match. Giving the insights of the same, Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Have you visited the Wishing Tree on Bermuda? Jump into a match now and receive a wish card, plus tokens to keep progressing on Bermuda Dreams!"

This is not all! Free Fire players can know that the Big Head mode is back. Players will have to play at least 3 matches to get free rewards. "Big Heads, bigger Headshots.... Big Head mode is back, and with it free rewards for you if you play at least 3 matches (although we bet you'll want to play more)," Garena Free Fire North America said in a tweet. It can be availed till January 29, 2023.

Meanwhile, the latest set of redeem codes are out. Using these codes you can grab exciting in-game items for free. The items that you can collect for free are skins, weapons, costumes, and more. The latest set of redeem codes is valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 21, 2023:

FYGTFRDEFC2VGY

FGDTFVXHJUUAH

F4JI5K6JMKOYKH

FKLFPOI876T5WR

FDVFAGTQ5RED1S

FC2VG3HERUFYVT

FCFXVSBJDEKROT

FIK7JMUKLOPH0O

FG8IU7FYTXGFVA

FGT2RED3C4VRB

FHNTJKGIH8U7YV

FCJDER5T6YUHT5