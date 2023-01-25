    Trending News

    Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 25: Chance to win the Neo Evergreen bundle

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 25: Chance to win the Neo Evergreen bundle

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 25: Check out the latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes and how to redeem them.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 25 2023, 08:46 IST
    Garena Free Fire redeem codes
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 25: Get free rewards today by visiting Garena Free Fire redemption website. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 25: The Garena Free Fire players must know that they require diamonds, weapons and characters to survive in the battle royal game. All of these can be bought by paying real cash, however, you can get it for free with today's redeem codes. The game itself issues daily redeem codes everyday to offer interesting rewards. It's one of the most inexpensive ways to get the weapons, skins and character upgrades. The game also keeps announcing rewards schemes and tournaments to offer these in-game items for free.

    Recently, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter tweeted about the weekly schedule today. It said. “Keep dreamin' on Bermuda this week! That's right, the Cobra is back! You can get the bundle and fist on Friday, and the Evo MP40 on Saturday! Tag a friend so no one misses the weekly schedule”.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 25

    These redeem codes are shared by Free Fire developers on a daily basis. These are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes where each code contains a special in-game item ranging from free diamonds, particular skin for skateboard, backpack, gloo walls and more, costumes as well as premium bundles. All you need to do to claim them is to go to the official redemption website and submit the codes. The entire process has been explained below.

    There are some rules you must know as well. There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, however, one code can only be claimed once per player. These codes stay active for 12-18 hours and after that they expire. So, ensure to claim them early. Finally, some of these codes are region-restricted and may not work for you. To avoid this, just redeem as many codes as possible.

    Although the game is banned in India, players from other countries can redeem them. Check today's codes below.

    FFCMCPSJ99S3

    MCPW2D1U3XA3

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    FF9MJ31CXKRG

    FFCO8BS5JW2D

    EYH2W3XK8UPG

    XZJZE25WEFJJ

    FFCMCPSEN5MX

    HNC95435FAGJ

    6KWMFJVMQQYG

    FFICJGW9NKYT

    MCPW3D28VZD6

    FFCMCPSUYUY7E

    MCPW2D2WKWF2

    UVX9PYZV54AC

    BR43FMAPYEZZ

    NPYFATT3HGSQ

    FFCMCPSGC9XZ

    ZZZ76NT3PDSH

    V427K98RUCHZ

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    FFCMCPSBN9CU

    FFBBCVQZ4MWA

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 25: How to get free rewards

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 25 Jan, 08:45 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

