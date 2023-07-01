Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 1: Booyah Pass Season 7 is here!

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 1: Booyah Pass Season 7 is here!

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 1: Know how to claim these codes which contain diamonds, costumes, weapons, bundles and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 01 2023, 08:11 IST
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 1: Check steps to claim freebies here. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 1: Free Fire is a game that is constantly in motion. The developers of this ever-evolving game are always working on something new and bringing fun additions to the game. Yesterday, multiple new events were announced as a part of the FFWS event taking place in Bangkok. Players can participate in events such as Match Challenge, Fight as One, Pick'in Win, and more. And all of them will give you some cool rewards as well. But if you don't want to grind for them and get it now, we have redeem codes that can get you some rare and premium in-game items. Read on to know how to claim them.

But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has announced the details around the new season pass. The tweet said, "Booyah Pass Season 7: T.R.A.P. City is coming on Jul 1st! Immerse yourself in the stylish designs of the male and female T.R.A.P. bundles. Experience special effects and new pet skin for the "City Pug" pet. Discover collections and weapon skins with a cool music theme".

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 1

The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers, and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware of before trying to claim them.

While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with an expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

Although the game is banned in India, players from outside the country and claim them using the simple steps below, before that, let us take a look at the codes today.

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 1: How to redeem FF codes

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

First Published Date: 01 Jul, 08:11 IST
