Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 13: Win stunning outfits, diamond vouchers, pet skins, more

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 13: These codes only last for a limited time. Claim them, find out how to

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 13 2023, 07:45 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.
Garena Free Fire MAX
However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:
Garena Free Fire MAX
To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max.
Garena Free Fire MAX
After that tap on the "Install" option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.
Garena Free Fire MAX
Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.
Garena Free Fire
View all Images
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 13: Here is how you can get Big Bucks Backpack. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 13: Whether you're a gunslinger or a strategic head, it's fun to play the game in your own unique way. Many players prefer to jump right into the action while others prefer to play the waiting game. And this is what makes Free Fire such a dynamic game that lets you face off against varied styles of players. And this is what makes every single game you play a unique experience. So, if you're enjoying this unique experience and want to get the most out of it, you should try and claim these redeem codes to win some exciting freebies. And if you're wondering how to claim them, keep reading.

But before we get to that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has come out with yet another exciting offer. It tweeted. “The Weekly Agenda is here! Get ready to embrace the vibrant world of Free Fire with our Chromatic Edition".

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 13

The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes that contain mysterious rewards of in-game items. Players can win anything from costumes to free diamonds through these codes. The only way to redeem them is by submitting them to the official redemption website. The process has been explained at the bottom.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, but they cannot claim the same code twice. The codes come with an expiry deadline of 12-18 hours and they will not be active after that. Further, some codes might be region restricted and may not work for you. Make sure to claim as many codes as possible to improve your chances of winning exciting rewards.

Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can still claim these codes. Check them out below.

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

XUW3FNK7AV8N

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF11WFNPP956

MQJWNBVHYAQM

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

WCMERVCMUSZ9

MSJX8VM25B95

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF7MUY4ME6S

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FFICDCTSL5FT

PACJJTUA29UU

FFBCLQ6S7W25

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFPLUED93XRT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

TFF9VNU6UD9J

HAYATOAVU76V

HAYATOAVU76V

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 13: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 07:45 IST
