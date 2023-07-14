Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 14: Win new rewards through Faded Wheel!

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 14: A new Faded Wheel is live in Garena Free Fire, offering players the opportunity to get their hands on amazing prizes. The latest redeem codes for the game have also been issued. Know how to claim them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 14 2023, 06:54 IST
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 14 are live.
View all Images
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 14 are live. (Garena/Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 14: The developers of Garena Free Fire have made the new Faded Whee live using which players can get finally get their hands on exciting rewards such as the Chromatic T.R.A.P.vasion arrival animation and the T.R.A.P. Chromainvader Skywing. Apart from this, you can also obtain other rewards. Read on to find out how to get them.

New Faded Wheel

In Garena Free Fire, the Faded Wheel allows players to get their hands on limited-time rewards. But these do not come for free. To get prizes through the Faded Wheel, players must spend diamonds to make spins, that will reveal the reward you receive. Once an item has been obtained, it is not repeated, increasing your chances of winning the top prizes. The new Faded Wheel is offering Chromatic T.R.A.P.vasion arrival animation and the T.R.A.P. Chromainvader Skywing as the top reward. Apart from this, players can also make spins and win items like Purple Wings, Hip Hop Street, Cube Fragments, Valentine's Weapon Loot Crate, Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate, Pet Food, and more.

So, if you haven't spun yet, then go ahead and give it a try!

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 14

The redeem codes for Garena Free Fire have also been released. Do note that some codes are region-specific so they might not work in your area. You should try to redeem as many codes as possible to increase your chances of getting your hands on amazing freebies.

  1. V427K98RUCHZ
  2. MCPW3D28VZD6
  3. NPFYATT3HGSQ
  4. MCPW2D1U3XA3
  5. EYH2W3XK8UPG
  6. FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  7. FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  8. FFCMCPSEN5MX
  9. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  10. MCPW2D2WKWF2
  11. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  12. FFCMCPSJ99S3
  13. UVX9PYZV54AC
  14. NPYFATT3HGSQ

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 14: How to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully, and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 06:54 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets