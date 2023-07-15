Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 15, 2023: Hurry up! Grab your favorite skin today

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 15, 2023: Hurry up! Grab your favorite skin today

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 15: Do not miss out on today’s amazing rewards. Check how to claim these redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 15 2023, 07:28 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire.
View all Images
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 15: Know the step-by-step guide to win free rewards in the Free Fire. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 15: Free Fire is a game that is constantly in motion. The developers of this ever-evolving game are always working on something new and bringing fun additions to the game. Yesterday, multiple new events were announced as a part of the FFWS event taking place in Bangkok. Players can participate in events such as Match Challenge, Fight as One, Pick'in Win, and more. And all of them will give you some cool rewards as well. But if you don't want to grind for them and get it now, we have redeem codes that can get you some rare and premium in-game items. Read on to know how to claim them.

Redeem codes for July 15

There are a few rules you must remember before you begin to claim your rewards. These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contain special in-game items. The rewards range from costumes, weapons, accessories, and diamond vouchers to premium bundles. To claim the codes, you will have to go to the Redemption Website and submit them. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player.

But make sure you are adhering to these two basic conditions while cashing in the prize. First, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain regions, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

Note: The game is banned in India but players outside the country can use these codes to get amazing freebies. Check the codes out below.

  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FAGTFQRDE1XCF
  • FFCMCPSBN9CU
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • HNC95435FAGJ
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 15: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section

So, today, you have a great opportunity to not only win free Gilded Mask but also exciting new bundles and skins. Make sure to check again tomorrow for more free rewards.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 07:28 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Upto 40% off on Mobiles Upto 40% off on Laptops Upto 50% off on Tablets Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets