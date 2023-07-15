Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 15, 2023: Hurry up! Grab your favorite skin today

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 15: Free Fire is a game that is constantly in motion. The developers of this ever-evolving game are always working on something new and bringing fun additions to the game. Yesterday, multiple new events were announced as a part of the FFWS event taking place in Bangkok. Players can participate in events such as Match Challenge, Fight as One, Pick'in Win, and more. And all of them will give you some cool rewards as well. But if you don't want to grind for them and get it now, we have redeem codes that can get you some rare and premium in-game items. Read on to know how to claim them.

Redeem codes for July 15

There are a few rules you must remember before you begin to claim your rewards. These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contain special in-game items. The rewards range from costumes, weapons, accessories, and diamond vouchers to premium bundles. To claim the codes, you will have to go to the Redemption Website and submit them. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player.

But make sure you are adhering to these two basic conditions while cashing in the prize. First, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain regions, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

Note: The game is banned in India but players outside the country can use these codes to get amazing freebies. Check the codes out below.

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 15: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section

So, today, you have a great opportunity to not only win free Gilded Mask but also exciting new bundles and skins. Make sure to check again tomorrow for more free rewards.