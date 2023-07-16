Home How To Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 16, 2023: Don't delay, grab the FREEBIES now

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 16, 2023: Don't delay, grab the FREEBIES now

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 16 are here! Redeem these codes now to avail exciting rewards and boost your power.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 16 2023, 06:39 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
View all Images
Just check out these latest Free Fire redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 16, 2023: Every Garena player must be aware that there is always an exciting facet to explore in the Free Fire game every day! Whether it is an event, tournament, or the option to explore new and latest weapons or characters. In the latest thrilling announcement, Garena has announced that you can have the power of the new MP40. “Unleash the might of its 8 levels to obliterate your enemies without even touching them. Explore all the possibilities, animations, and emotes by unlocking each level,” Garena informed via Twitter.

However, in order to emerge as the champion in battles, what you truly need are additional diamonds that can be used to purchase new items, or obtain exciting in-game rewards such as costumes, weapons, characters, and more through some other means. The simple yet effective method to acquire all these rewards lies in the redeem codes provided by Garena Free Fire, and the best part is that they can be obtained completely free of charge.

All you have to do is visit the game's redemption website and redeem the latest code, unlocking a wide array of tempting rewards. The redeem codes consist of a unique combination of 12 digits, including both letters and numbers. This ensures that each code serves as a special and exclusive reward. However, it is crucial to note that these codes have an expiration date, so time is of the essence when it comes to redeeming them. Typically, these codes remain valid for approximately 12 to 18 hours.

So, if you are waiting for the special announcement from Garena to acquire special in-game items, then don't! You have a chance to grab freebies with these redeem codes. Excited? Check out these latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 16 and scroll down to know the process of redemption.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 16:

  • GRTHGDRTGDR6TAR
  • GTDYUR67YHAYQTR
  • G2F3EGHDFUC7TGD
  • GFE4JTGNBVEH45R
  • GTYHB8VUSYHQU27
  • G63R4FR5GTHV87Y
  • GTCGDSWH8E4RUYT
  • GGHJCIXSWTG8E4B
  • GRH5JTGI8BYVGCB
  • GDSTHDRTGDRTGRG
  • GUQYTTH5R6Y5ESG
  • GVI98YTCGFSVWGB
  • GH3E4J5TYJGDYET
  • GGBTHNGIUVYG9B7

How to get Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 16, 2023

First of all, visit the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Following this, log in with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

To get the rewards, copy any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.

Ensure to double-check on the dialogue box and then tap 'OK'.

And it is done! The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, you will be informed about any errors, if any, in the process via email.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 06:39 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Upto 40% off on Mobiles Upto 40% off on Laptops Upto 50% off on Tablets Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets