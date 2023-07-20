Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 20: Chance to win the T.R.A.P. Harmony bundle

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 20: Chance to win the T.R.A.P. Harmony bundle

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 20: Do not miss out on a wide range of free gifts including free diamonds, costumes, emotes and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 06:46 IST
Garena Free Fire redeem codes are available to players and they go on to add to the thrill of the game. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 20: Free Fire is a game that is constantly in motion. The developers of this ever-evolving game are always working on something new and bringing fun additions to the game. Yesterday, multiple new events were announced as a part of the FFWS event taking place in Bangkok. Players can participate in events such as Match Challenge, Fight as One, Pick'in Win, and more. And all of them will give you some cool rewards as well. But if you don't want to grind for them and get it now, we have redeem codes that can get you some rare and premium in-game items. Read on to know how to claim them.

But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has released a schedule to help players who are struggling to keep up with the event schedule of the game. In a tweet, it said. “The kings of T.R.A.P. land TODAY! Conquer Bermuda with the incredible Anniversary skins: T.R.A.P. Chromablack and T.R.A.P. Harmony. Combine them and touch down with a whole new battle style".

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 20

The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware about before trying to claim them.

While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with the expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

Although the game is banned in India, players from outside the country and claim them using the simple steps below, but before that, let us take a look at the codes today.

  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • UVX9PYZV54AC
  • MHM5D8ZQZP22
  • U8S47JGJH5MG
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • MSJX8VM25B95
  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • PCNF5CQBAJLK

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 20: How to redeem FF codes

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 06:46 IST
