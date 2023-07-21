Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 21: Weak? Need a booster? Try these freebies!

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 21: The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX are constantly rolling out several events in the game, but this does not mean they have forgotten about Free Fire, as the same events are live there too. Although the game is still banned in India, players outside the country can take part in exciting battle royale matches. Now, a new event named Bunny Upgrade event could go live in the game soon.

Bunny Upgrade event

The details for the same were leaked by data miners @macbruh_ff and @venom.ofc_, who posted details of the Bunny Upgrade event on their Instagram handles. As per the details, the Bunny Upgrade event is expected to go live today, July 21 and will run till August 2, giving players plenty of time to get their hands on exclusive rewards. The objective is to upgrade the Bunny Warrior to win exclusive rewards such as a banner, avatar, and more.

On the other hand, Garena Free Fire redeem codes are a great way to grab exciting cosmetic upgrades absolutely free. To get the rewards, Free Fire players just need to log in and redeem the codes for the given day.

It should be noted that a couple of codes might not work for you based on the region you're in, that's why make sure to try out as many codes as you can. Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 21

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

WLSGJXS5KFYR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF1164XNJZ2V

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFIC33NTEUKA

Garena Free Fire: How to claim free rewards

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' to receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.