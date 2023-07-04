Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 4: Vampire Wings up for grabs, but only for a limited time

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 4: Just two days until the Vampire Wings disappear! Know how to get them in Garena Free Fire. You can also get freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 04 2023, 06:51 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire codes for July 4 give you access to multiple freebies..
View all Images
Garena Free Fire codes for July 4 give you access to multiple freebies.. (Garena Free Fire Website)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 4: Garena Free Fire players must hurry up if they wish to get their hands on the Vampire Wings! The event was announced on June 28 and will culminate on July 5, therefore you have just two days to grab the rewards. Vampire Wings were announced as the top reward in the latest Knockout event. Here's how you can grab them in Garena Free Fire.

How to play Knockout Events

Apart from Vampire Wings, you can also win Scans, Magic Cube Fragments, and Pet Food as part of this Knockout Event. To win exclusive rewards in Knockout Events, players must spend diamonds. Do note that there are no free spins available in such events. You can make the 1st spin by spending 9 diamonds and the 2nd spin for 19 diamonds. However, the cost increases significantly then. If you wish to spin for a 3rd time, it will cost you 49 diamonds, and a 4th spin requires you to spend a hefty 199 diamonds!

The more spins you make, the more chances you have of winning the grand prize which is Vampire Wings.

While these knockout events require you to spend diamonds to earn rewards, you can also get your hands on free gifts with Garena Free Fire redeem codes. Apart from bundles and diamonds, players can also grab emotes, weapon skins, and character skins without paying anything!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FAGTFQRDE1XCF
  • FFCMCPSBN9CU
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • HNC95435FAGJ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 4: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 04 Jul, 06:51 IST
