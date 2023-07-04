Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 4: Vampire Wings up for grabs, but only for a limited time

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 4: Garena Free Fire players must hurry up if they wish to get their hands on the Vampire Wings! The event was announced on June 28 and will culminate on July 5, therefore you have just two days to grab the rewards. Vampire Wings were announced as the top reward in the latest Knockout event. Here's how you can grab them in Garena Free Fire.

How to play Knockout Events

Apart from Vampire Wings, you can also win Scans, Magic Cube Fragments, and Pet Food as part of this Knockout Event. To win exclusive rewards in Knockout Events, players must spend diamonds. Do note that there are no free spins available in such events. You can make the 1st spin by spending 9 diamonds and the 2nd spin for 19 diamonds. However, the cost increases significantly then. If you wish to spin for a 3rd time, it will cost you 49 diamonds, and a 4th spin requires you to spend a hefty 199 diamonds!

The more spins you make, the more chances you have of winning the grand prize which is Vampire Wings.

While these knockout events require you to spend diamonds to earn rewards, you can also get your hands on free gifts with Garena Free Fire redeem codes. Apart from bundles and diamonds, players can also grab emotes, weapon skins, and character skins without paying anything!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 4: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.