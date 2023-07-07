Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 7: Time for a free cosmetic upgrade! get it for free

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 7: With the Garena Free Fire OB41 update expected soon, you can change the appearance of your character as well as your weapon skins with cosmetic updates. Know how to grab them for free with Garena Free Fire redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 06:58 IST
Garena Free Fire codes for July 7 give you access to multiple freebies.
View all Images
Garena Free Fire codes for July 7 give you access to multiple freebies. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 7: If you're an avid Garena Free Fire player, then you must have the latest version of the game downloaded to take advantage of all the new features, weapons, vehicles, and maps. The OB41 update for Garena Free Fire is expected to arrive soon with details of Advanced Server Registration now surfacing. The Garena Free Fire OB41 Advance Server is an exciting platform that allows selected gamers to experience upcoming updates before they are officially released.

About Garena Free Fire Advanced Server

With the developers aiming to provide a fresh gameplay experience every two months, the Advance Server plays a crucial role in testing and refining new content. It typically becomes available approximately two weeks prior to the official update, granting players exclusive access to unreleased features and enhancements. The highly anticipated OB41 Update is expected to launch in either the third or final week of July, with the Advance Server likely opening its doors at the beginning of July.

With the Garena Free Fire OB41 update expected soon, you can change the appearance of your character as well as your weapon skins with cosmetic updates. While you can purchase them through the in-game store, Garena Free Fire allows you to grab them for free with redeem codes. You can get your hands on emotes, weapon skins, and character skins without paying anything!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

  • FBENRFJKIVU7YTR
  • FSV8BERKTYIHUBY
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FAGTFQRDE1XCF
  • FFCMCPSBN9CU
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 7: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 06:58 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets