Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 14: Coolest freebies on offer! Grab before they are gone

Check out the latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes and know how to redeem them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 14 2023, 06:56 IST
Know how to redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 14. (Garena Free Fire)

In Garena Free Fire, if you don't want to spend money, then there are several alternative methods to get free and exciting rewards such as the daily redeem codes that are released by the game itself. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours; therefore, players will have to redeem them quickly. Moreover, some codes may not work for a particular player due to the player being on a different server or region. That's why make sure to check out as many of the codes as possible.

About Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game where a maximum of 50 players are allowed to play a 10-minute round and the one who survives till last becomes the winner. Unlike Battlegrounds Mobile India which was recently unbanned by the government of India, Garena Free Fire is still banned. Despite this, it is still a hugely popular game globally with millions of players logging in every day. In this game, players here need to get in-game characters and items like weapons and others to survive longer in the game. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. You can also acquire it by spending real cash. Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 14

  1. UVX9PYZV54AC
  2. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  3. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  4. WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  5. HNC95435FAGJ
  6. NPYFATT3HGSQ
  7. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  8. B3G7A22TWDR7X
  9. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  10. FF7MUY4ME6SC
  11. FFCMCPSGC9XZ

Garena Free Fire: How to claim free rewards

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, login through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 14 Jun, 06:56 IST
