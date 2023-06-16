Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 16: Get diamonds as freebies!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 16 2023, 07:35 IST
Waiting for Garena Free Fire redeem codes for June 12? A fresh set of codes for today have released and you can redeem them as soon as possible. Today's set of Free Fire redeem codes bring in rewards like bundles, vouchers, weapons, skins, and much more. However, do note that there's a limit on the number of maximum redemptions of a code after which it might stop working. If it happens, try another code. You can redeem as many codes as you can. You can redeem codes and unlock goodies for free that are otherwise too expensive to get in the game. You can copy, and paste any of the below-mentioned Free Fire redeem codes on the official Free Fire redemption website by signing in through your account.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

  1. FFCMCPSJ99S3
  2. MCPW3D28VZD6
  3. ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  4. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  5. V427K98RUCHZ
  6. B3G7A22TWDR7X
  7. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  8. 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  9. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  10. GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  11. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  12. FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  13. EYH2W3XK8UPG
  14. UVX9PYZV54AC

Moreover, the game developers have made the Weekly Agenda live which brings several exciting offers! Players can get their hands on Incubator top up, Token Tower, Faded Wheel, Weapons Royale, Beach Exchange, Infernal Top up, and more such rewards.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 16: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 16 Jun, 07:35 IST
