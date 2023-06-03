Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for June 3: Rare bundles to diamond vouchers, grab them all

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for June 3: Rare bundles to diamond vouchers, grab them all

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for June 3: Check out step by step guide to unlock today’s bunch of rewards.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 03 2023, 07:46 IST
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for June 3: Follow the step-by-step guide here to claim freebies today. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for June 3: The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today have already been released bringing in a new and exciting bunch of rewards like diamond hack, royale vouchers, and others. Free Fire players can get the redeem codes here and unlock the offered rewards by today only. FF redeem codes are the cheapest and easiest way to grab these rewards for free. These codes are issued by the game itself on a daily basis. These codes come with a validity of one day and can be redeemed only once. If you're a Garena Free Fire player and want to collect in-game items for free, then redeem these codes at the earliest or someone else will grab them.

But before that, the Garena Free Fire North America Twitter revealed in a tweet. “Free Fire has teamed up with the widely-anticipated animated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, to bring exciting content to players and fans around the globe”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for June 3

The redeem codes are 12-digit long unique alphanumeric characters and each of these codes contains a mysterious in-game item. These can range from grenades, backpacks, loot crate skins, costumes, pets, premium bundles, and even free diamonds. And they are completely free. All you have to do is submit the codes at the redemption to claim them.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem, however a single code can only be redeemed once by an account. There is an expiry period of 12-18 hours on these codes, so make sure to get them as soon as possible. Finally, some of the codes might be region restricted and not work for you. So, make sure to claim as many codes as possible to maximize your chance of winning rare items.

Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can use these codes. Check the codes below.

  1. FFD5TTFYJHGY8G7
  2. FKG7YGNBDRTK8KM
  3. FNBSFERTGNMUI54
  4. FY6UKLP0OKJHBVS
  5. FGERGHFTUYJDBCS
  6. FSSERGF2345TYJK
  7. FU8YL90PJHFTYXA
  8. FTQRDS2XCVBHJFU
  9. FYUYSH49YREC34B
  10. FN5JM67M840YU76
  11. FYT558I0O0NO9Y6
  12. F4RAQD2VTYHJ67H

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for June 3: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

First Published Date: 03 Jun, 07:46 IST
