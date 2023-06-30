Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 30: Grab Weekly Agenda rewards NOW!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 30: The Weekly Agenda is here! It offers Free Fire players the opportunity to upgrade their arsenal and get their hands on exclusive rewards. This week, players have the chance to grab T.R.A.P. Street Bundle, Bone Fist, and the Riverdive Marina Bundle, among other rewards. Announcing the Weekly Agenda on Twitter yesterday, Garena North America tweeted, “Don't miss the return of the Bone Fist! and end the #BeachParty with the stunning Riverdive Marina Bundle”.

With the 6th anniversary of Garena Free Fire slowly approaching, players can expect a slew of exciting events and free rewards that could be rolled out in the coming months. While these limited-time events are a great way to get free rewards, they are seldom rolled out. If you want to get your hands on freebies on a regular basis, then check out the free redeem codes that are issued daily. You can get premium bundles, diamonds, weapons, and character skins for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 30: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.