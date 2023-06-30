Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 30: Grab Weekly Agenda rewards NOW!
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for June 30: Free Fire developers have rolled out the Weekly Agenda and there are exciting rewards now available. Also, know how to claim Free Fire redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 30: The Weekly Agenda is here! It offers Free Fire players the opportunity to upgrade their arsenal and get their hands on exclusive rewards. This week, players have the chance to grab T.R.A.P. Street Bundle, Bone Fist, and the Riverdive Marina Bundle, among other rewards. Announcing the Weekly Agenda on Twitter yesterday, Garena North America tweeted, “Don't miss the return of the Bone Fist! and end the #BeachParty with the stunning Riverdive Marina Bundle”.
With the 6th anniversary of Garena Free Fire slowly approaching, players can expect a slew of exciting events and free rewards that could be rolled out in the coming months. While these limited-time events are a great way to get free rewards, they are seldom rolled out. If you want to get your hands on freebies on a regular basis, then check out the free redeem codes that are issued daily. You can get premium bundles, diamonds, weapons, and character skins for free.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
FFCMCPSJ99S3
XZJZE25WEFJJ
V427K98RUCHZ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FAGTFQRDE1XCF
FFCMCPSBN9CU
BR43FMAPYEZZ
NPYFATT3HGSQ
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 30: How to use redeem codes
Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.
Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.
Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.
Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.
Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.
