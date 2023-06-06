Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for June 6, 2023: Stunning outfits you need to try out

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for June 6, 2023: Stunning outfits you need to try out

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for June 6, 2023: Know how to claim the rewards from the redemption website.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 06 2023, 10:14 IST
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for June 6, 2023: Get free rewards today by visiting Garena Free Fire redemption website. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for June 6, 2023: If you ever get bored of playing the same old game, you can do something unique and fun that you probably have not tried so far. The game has a creative mode called Craftland where you can build your own custom maps. You can control various elements including the scene, arrangement of structures and the choice of weapons players get to play. So, create a custom map and enjoy a unique experience with friends. And while you're at it, claim these redeem codes and you might win free premium bundles as well.

But before that, Garena Free Fire North America made an important announcement. It tweeted, “Backpack AutoPickup Optimization is here! Enhance your gameplay by mastering the new functions and maximising your inventory efficiency”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for June 6

These redeem codes are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where every individual code contains a mysterious reward that includes any of the vast range of in-game items including costumes, skins, bundles, diamonds, and more. There is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem but a single code can only be claimed once by a player. The codes can be claimed at the official redemption website, details of which have been shared at the bottom.

Do note the rules regarding these codes as well. The codes come with an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, which means getting them early is important or they just might not work. Also, some of the codes can be region-locked and not work for your particular region. To minimize this, make sure to claim as many codes as possible.

The game is banned in India, but players from other countries can use the redemption website to claim these rewards. Check the codes out below.

  1. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  2. GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  3. MCPW3D28VZD6
  4. ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  5. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  6. V427K98RUCHZ
  7. FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  8. EYH2W3XK8UPG
  9. UVX9PYZV54AC
  10. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  11. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  12. WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  13. HNC95435FAGJ
  14. NPYFATT3HGSQ
  15. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  16. B3G7A22TWDR7X
  17. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  18. FF7MUY4ME6SC
  19. FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  20. X99TK56XDJ4X
  21. MCPW2D1U3XA3
  22. FFCMCPSEN5MX
  23. MCPW2D2WKWF2

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for June 6: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

First Published Date: 06 Jun, 10:13 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets