    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Garena Free Fire redeem codes for March 12, 2023: Get Last Roar Loot Box, Tiger Claw Backpack now

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for March 12, 2023: Get Last Roar Loot Box, Tiger Claw Backpack now

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for March 12, 2023: Players can grab both the Last Roar Loot Box and the Tiger Claw Backpack today. Here is how.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 12 2023, 06:43 IST
    Garena Free Fire
    Know latest Garena Free Fire codes, topup, rewards, other details here. (Garena Free Fire North America (Twitter))
    Garena Free Fire
    Know latest Garena Free Fire codes, topup, rewards, other details here. (Garena Free Fire North America (Twitter))

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for March 12, 2023: Players of Garena Free Fire can grab several free rewards today. In order to make the game more fun and exciting, Garena Free Fire has also announced several events. Players can get both the Last Roar Loot Box and the Tiger Claw Backpack today. Want to know hou? All you need to do is top up 500 diamonds.

    Garena Free Fire North America informed about the same via a tweet. "Don't wait for the tiger to hunt you down! Top up 500 diamonds and get both The Last Roar Loot Box and the Tiger Claw Backpack! Tag your friends!," the tweet read. It also informed that the Fury Tower is here, and the Claws of Fury and the Dark Destroyer Bundle are up for grabs.

    Apart from participating in the above mentioned events and getting rewarded, Garena Free Fire also provides you the opportunity to claim in-game items like skin, weapons, among others for free with the help of redeem codes. These redeem codes are released daily and come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours. Hence, Garena Free Fire players are advised to redeem the codes before they expire.

    The latest set of redeem codes for today, March 12 have been released and are provided below. Players can visit the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 12, 2023:

    FY8IKJHD5E4RGS8

    F43RTH98IKU7JUZ

    FT67JUYUL0AREFG

    FGUYJAQ234RTGFR

    FGHYUIO09OURJ67

    FYJHFTYJNGIKL09X

    FSAQ245TGYJJU6T

    FFHYTRHT67FRI7U

    FTAQRF3BGRHTGI

    FB8UYHJMKROIKJ

    FVKA6QTRE23FV4

    FBRTNGHKBUVYG9

    FBRNTYMJKJIBUVY

    FHFJTOIKLOQ6T2F

    F34GBTNGBIUTGD

    FBRNTKHML9I8U7

    FYTGFQG2TR3DRT

    FFT675U6733G0BY

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for March 12, 2023: Claim freebies now

    Step 1:

    Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
    Step 2:

    Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.
    Step 3:

    Copy any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.
    Step 4:

    Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.
    Step 5:

    The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 12 Mar, 06:43 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4