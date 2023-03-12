Garena Free Fire redeem codes for March 12, 2023: Get Last Roar Loot Box, Tiger Claw Backpack now

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for March 12, 2023: Players of Garena Free Fire can grab several free rewards today. In order to make the game more fun and exciting, Garena Free Fire has also announced several events. Players can get both the Last Roar Loot Box and the Tiger Claw Backpack today. Want to know hou? All you need to do is top up 500 diamonds.

Garena Free Fire North America informed about the same via a tweet. "Don't wait for the tiger to hunt you down! Top up 500 diamonds and get both The Last Roar Loot Box and the Tiger Claw Backpack! Tag your friends!," the tweet read. It also informed that the Fury Tower is here, and the Claws of Fury and the Dark Destroyer Bundle are up for grabs.

Apart from participating in the above mentioned events and getting rewarded, Garena Free Fire also provides you the opportunity to claim in-game items like skin, weapons, among others for free with the help of redeem codes. These redeem codes are released daily and come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours. Hence, Garena Free Fire players are advised to redeem the codes before they expire.

The latest set of redeem codes for today, March 12 have been released and are provided below. Players can visit the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 12, 2023:

FY8IKJHD5E4RGS8

F43RTH98IKU7JUZ

FT67JUYUL0AREFG

FGUYJAQ234RTGFR

FGHYUIO09OURJ67

FYJHFTYJNGIKL09X

FSAQ245TGYJJU6T

FFHYTRHT67FRI7U

FTAQRF3BGRHTGI

FB8UYHJMKROIKJ

FVKA6QTRE23FV4

FBRTNGHKBUVYG9

FBRNTYMJKJIBUVY

FHFJTOIKLOQ6T2F

F34GBTNGBIUTGD

FBRNTKHML9I8U7

FYTGFQG2TR3DRT

FFT675U6733G0BY