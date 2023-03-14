Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 14, 2023: FREE Diamonds, outfits, weapon skins and more

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 14: The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today have already already released bringing in new and exciting bunch of rewards like diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other. Free Fire players can get the redeem codes here and unlock the offered rewards by today only. FF redeem codes are the cheapest and easiest way to grab these rewards for free. These codes are issued by the game itself on a daily basis. These codes come with a validity of one day and can be redeemed only once. If you're a Garena Free Fire player and want to collect in-game items for free, then redeem these codes at the earliest or someone else will grab them.

But before that, the Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has revealed a new event. The tweet said, “Calling all the squad leaders! It's time to bring back your friends to the game with the Friend Call Back Event and win exciting rewards like the Gloo Wall- Emerald Bloom”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 14

The redeem codes are 12-digit long unique alphanumeric characters where each of these codes contain a mysterious in-game item. These can range from grenade, backpack and loot crate skins, costumes, pets, premium bundles and even free diamonds. And they are completely free. All you have to do is submit the codes at the redemption to claim them.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem, however a single code can only be redeemed once by an account. There is an expiry period of 12-18 hours on these codes, so make sure to get them as soon as possible. Finally, some of the codes might be region restricted and not work for you. So, make sure to claim as many codes as possible to maximize your chance of winning rare items.

Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can use these codes. Check the codes below.

X99TK56XDJ4X

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

B3G7A22TWDR7X

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FF7MUY4ME6SC

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 14: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.