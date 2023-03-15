    Trending News

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 15, 2023: Grab new outfits for FREE

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 15, 2023: Grab new outfits for FREE

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 15: Know how to claim these codes which contain diamonds, costumes, weapons, bundles and more.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Mar 15 2023, 09:13 IST
    Garena Free Fire redeem codes
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 15: Get free rewards today by visiting Garena Free Fire redemption website. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 15: Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game where a maximum of 50 players are allowed to play a 10-minute round and the one who survives till last becomes the winner. Although it was banned by the Government of India due to security concerns, it is still a hugely popular game globally with a player base in millions around the world. To keep the players engaged, the developers of Garena Free Fire give out freebies through redeem codes for players to redeem. Players can grab the chance to win amazing bundles, prizes, weapons, diamonds, skins, emotes and more!

    Today, the Garena Free Fire North America Twitter announced new rewards. The tweet said, “Feeling lucky? Change your fate with Free Fire's new event and win the Floral Fortune Bundle and FFWC Throne emote”.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 15

    The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware about before trying to claim them.

    While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with the expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

    Although the game is banned in India, players from outside the country and claim them using the simple steps below, but before that, let us take a look at the codes today.

    2FG94YCW9VMV

    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

    B3G7A22TWDR7X

    4ST1ZTBE2RP9

    XFW4Z6Q882WY

    WD2ATK3ZEA55

    4TPQRDQJHVP4

    HFNSJ6W74Z48

    V44ZZ5YY7CBS

    3IBBMSL7AK8G

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    E2F86ZREMK49

    TDK4JWN6RD6

    FFDBGQWPNHJX

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 15: How to get free rewards

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

    First Published Date: 15 Mar, 09:11 IST
