    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 18, 2023: Amazing free rewards! Don't let them go

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 18: These codes only have a validity of 12-18 hours. Claim them now to get your rewards.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 18 2023, 10:18 IST
    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for March 18: Fetch free rewards today. Steps explained here. (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 18: The right way to progress through a game like Free Fire is to unlock all the characters and max them out to have an advantage. And all this while, keep pushing your ranking as much as possible. But every once in a while, we face a plateau that seems just too difficult to break. If you have reached a point like that in the game, maybe it is time for you to do things differently. If you are out of ideas, then you can simply check out many of the YouTube or Twitch streamers to learn the their tactics and apply them in the game. Just remember never to give up. And to keep your spirits high, you should claim today's redeem codes and get some cool freebies. Details for that have been provided below.

    But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has revealed cool weapon skins for you to grab. The tweet said, “Ready to upgrade your firepower? Top up now and get upto 5 Green Flame Draco Token Boxes to upgrade your M1014 Green Flame Draco EVO”.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 18

    These redeem codes are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation for the community. These are unique, 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each one offers a mystery reward. These rewards can be any cosmetic items available in the game or even free diamonds. To claim these codes, all you have to do is to go to the official redemption website. Details have been provided at the end.

    While there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, a particular code cannot be redeemed by a player twice. These codes have an expiration period of 12-18 hours, so make sure to grab them early. Finally, some of these codes can be restricted to particular regions and so it may not work for you. To avoid this, claim as many codes as you can.

    Although the game is banned in India, players from other countries can still redeem them. Check the redeem codes below.

    SARG886AV5GR

    ZYPPXWRWIAHD

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    W0JJAFV3TU5E

    WLSGJXS5KFYR

    FF11HHGCGK3B

    FF119MB3PFA5

    B6IYCTNH4PV3

    FF11NJN5YS3E

    Y6ACLK7KUD1N

    YXY3EGTLHGJX

    FF1164XNJZ2V

    MCPTFNXZF4TA

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    FF10GCGXRNHY

    FF11WFNPP956

    ZRJAPH294KV5

    FF11DAKX4WHV

    FF10617KGUF9

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 18: How to get free rewards

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

    First Published Date: 18 Mar, 10:15 IST

    First Published Date: 18 Mar, 10:15 IST
