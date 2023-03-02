Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 2, 2023: Celebrate Booyah season 3 with amazing freebies

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 2: The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today have already already released bringing in new and exciting bunch of rewards like diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other. Free Fire players can get the redeem codes here and unlock the offered rewards by today only. FF redeem codes are the cheapest and easiest way to grab these rewards for free. These codes are issued by the game itself on a daily basis. These codes come with a validity of one day and can be redeemed only once. If you're a Garena Free Fire player and want to collect in-game items for free, then redeem these codes at the earliest or someone else will grab them.

But before that, the Garena Free Fire North America Twitter revealed more details around the new Booyah season. The tweet said, “Get your game face on and join the Biotroopers with the Booyah Pass Season 3! Score the Project Azure and Project Cosmos Bundle and dominate the battlefield”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 2

The redeem codes are 12-digit long unique alphanumeric characters where each of these codes contain a mysterious in-game item. These can range from grenade, backpack and loot crate skins, costumes, pets, premium bundles and even free diamonds. And they are completely free. All you have to do is submit the codes at the redemption to claim them.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem, however a single code can only be redeemed once by an account. There is an expiry period of 12-18 hours on these codes, so make sure to get them as soon as possible. Finally, some of the codes might be region restricted and not work for you. So, make sure to claim as many codes as possible to maximize your chance of winning rare items.

Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can use these codes. Check the codes below.

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

XFW4Z6Q882WY

WD2ATK3ZEA55

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HFNSJ6W74Z48

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

E2F86ZREMK49

TDK4JWN6RD6

FFDBGQWPNHJX

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 2: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.