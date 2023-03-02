    Trending News

    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 2, 2023: Celebrate Booyah season 3 with amazing freebies

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 2, 2023: Celebrate Booyah season 3 with amazing freebies

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 2: Check out step by step guide to unlock today’s bunch of rewards.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 02 2023, 09:16 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 2: Grab freebies now with the help of the codes given here. (Garena Free Fire)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 2: The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today have already already released bringing in new and exciting bunch of rewards like diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other. Free Fire players can get the redeem codes here and unlock the offered rewards by today only. FF redeem codes are the cheapest and easiest way to grab these rewards for free. These codes are issued by the game itself on a daily basis. These codes come with a validity of one day and can be redeemed only once. If you're a Garena Free Fire player and want to collect in-game items for free, then redeem these codes at the earliest or someone else will grab them.

    But before that, the Garena Free Fire North America Twitter revealed more details around the new Booyah season. The tweet said, “Get your game face on and join the Biotroopers with the Booyah Pass Season 3! Score the Project Azure and Project Cosmos Bundle and dominate the battlefield”.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 2

    The redeem codes are 12-digit long unique alphanumeric characters where each of these codes contain a mysterious in-game item. These can range from grenade, backpack and loot crate skins, costumes, pets, premium bundles and even free diamonds. And they are completely free. All you have to do is submit the codes at the redemption to claim them.

    There is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem, however a single code can only be redeemed once by an account. There is an expiry period of 12-18 hours on these codes, so make sure to get them as soon as possible. Finally, some of the codes might be region restricted and not work for you. So, make sure to claim as many codes as possible to maximize your chance of winning rare items.

    Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can use these codes. Check the codes below.

    WEYVGQC3CT8Q

    HHNAT6VKQ9R7

    2FG94YCW9VMV

    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

    B3G7A22TWDR7X

    4ST1ZTBE2RP9

    XFW4Z6Q882WY

    WD2ATK3ZEA55

    4TPQRDQJHVP4

    HFNSJ6W74Z48

    V44ZZ5YY7CBS

    3IBBMSL7AK8G

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    E2F86ZREMK49

    TDK4JWN6RD6

    FFDBGQWPNHJX

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 2: How to get free rewards

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 02 Mar, 09:16 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life
    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5