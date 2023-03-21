    Trending News

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 21, 2023: Flaunt these stylish outfits and accessories

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 21, 2023: Flaunt these stylish outfits and accessories

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 21: Know how to claim these codes and win a ton of amazing rewards.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 21 2023, 09:04 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 21: Check the step-by-step method to collect the redeem codes. (Garena International)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 21: Free Fire is evolving. The developers are adding new features, functionalities and tweaking existing reward mechanisms to make the game more fun and rewarding to players, including the F2P (free to play) one's. Just today, the game announced that completing the all new Clash Squad daily challenge today afterwards will fetch extra protection points and higher rank tokens. These rewards will ensure even the players who are not spending any money playing the game can progress at a healthy rate. And if you want some premium bundles, weapon skins or diamond vouchers for free, then check today's redeem codes below.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 21

    There are a few rules you must remember before you begin to claim your rewards. These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contain special in-game items. The rewards range from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers to premium bundles. To claim the codes, you will have to go to the Redemption Website and submit them. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player.

    But make sure you are adhering to these two basic conditions while cashing in the prize. First, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain regions, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

    Note: The game is banned in India but players outside the country can use these codes to get amazing freebies. Check the codes out below.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 21: How to get free rewards

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section

    First Published Date: 21 Mar, 09:03 IST
