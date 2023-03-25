Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 25: Get new costumes for Alvaro Reigniton

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 25: Get new costumes for Alvaro Reigniton

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 25: These codes only have a validity of 12-18 hours. Claim them now to get your rewards.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 25 2023, 08:56 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
View all Images
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 25: Do not miss out on these awesome freebies. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 25: The right way to progress through a game like Free Fire is to unlock all the characters and max them out to have an advantage. And all this while, keep pushing your ranking as much as possible. But every once in a while, we face a plateau that seems just too difficult to break. If you have reached a point like that in the game, maybe it is time for you to do things differently. If you are out of ideas, then you can simply check out many of the YouTube or Twitch streamers to learn the their tactics and apply them in the game. Just remember never to give up. And to keep your spirits high, you should claim today's redeem codes and get some cool freebies. Details for that have been provided below.

But before we go there, here's the big announcement of the week from Garena Free Fire North America Twitter. The tweet says, “Don't miss your chance to get the free Grenade- Blast 'n' Shrug from the Alvaro campaign! Just top up 1 diamond or more from today until 27th March”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 25

These redeem codes are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation for the community. These are unique, 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each one offers a mystery reward. These rewards can be any cosmetic items available in the game or even free diamonds. To claim these codes, all you have to do is to go to the official redemption website. Details have been provided at the end.

While there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, a particular code cannot be redeemed by a player twice. These codes have an expiration period of 12-18 hours, so make sure to grab them early. Finally, some of these codes can be restricted to particular regions and so it may not work for you. To avoid this, claim as many codes as you can.

Although the game is banned in India, players from other countries can still redeem them. Check the redeem codes below.

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

E2F86ZREMK49

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 25: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 08:54 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow
iPhone photos
With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 user? 5 hidden tricks you must try!
iPhone
How to check Serial Number or IMEI Number on your iPhone
iOS 16
iOS 16: Try this magical iPhone photos trick, it is simply awesome

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

Trending Stories

Gizmore Cloud
5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
PS5
PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash

    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets