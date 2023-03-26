Home How To Garena Free Fire redeem codes for March 26, 2023: Get free Grenade, Alvaro character

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for March 26, 2023: Get free Grenade, Alvaro character

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for March 26, 2023 are out and you also have a chance to grab free Grenade, Alvaro character, and more.

Check Garena Free Fire redeem codes for March 26, 2023, other rewards here. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for March 26, 2023: Now playing games can get you rewarded! Yes, if you are a Garena Free Fire Player, you have several opportunities to grab freebies. From redeem codes to participating in events and programs- everything can fetch you some kind of reward. As per the latest details provided by Garena Free Fire North America on its Twitter handle, players have a chance to get free Grenade- Blast 'n' Shrug from the Alvaro campaign. All you need to do is top up 1 diamond or more until March 27, 2023.

"Don't miss your chance to get the free Grenade- Blast 'n' Shrug from the Alvaro campaign!Just top up 1 diamond or more from today until 27th March! What are you waiting for? Top up now!," Garena Free Fire North America tweeted. Players can also get new M28B Fiery Rush only within 9 flips or less, Alvaro character and more.

Garena Free Fire players now need to hurry and grab these rewards before they expire. Along with these rewards, the game is also providing the players an opportunity to claim ingame items for free. Players can do so by using the daily redeem codes. These codes can be used to claim in-game items like weapons, costumes, among others.

The latest set of redeem codes for today, March 26 is out and is valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The redeem codes for today have been mentioned below. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 26, 2023:

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW3D28VZD6

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for March 26, 2023: Freebies on offer

Step 1:

Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2:

Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.
Step 3:

Copy any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.
Step 4:

Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.
Step 5:

The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.

