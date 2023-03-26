Garena Free Fire redeem codes for March 26, 2023: Get free Grenade, Alvaro character
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for March 26, 2023 are out and you also have a chance to grab free Grenade, Alvaro character, and more.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for March 26, 2023: Now playing games can get you rewarded! Yes, if you are a Garena Free Fire Player, you have several opportunities to grab freebies. From redeem codes to participating in events and programs- everything can fetch you some kind of reward. As per the latest details provided by Garena Free Fire North America on its Twitter handle, players have a chance to get free Grenade- Blast 'n' Shrug from the Alvaro campaign. All you need to do is top up 1 diamond or more until March 27, 2023.
"Don't miss your chance to get the free Grenade- Blast 'n' Shrug from the Alvaro campaign!Just top up 1 diamond or more from today until 27th March! What are you waiting for? Top up now!," Garena Free Fire North America tweeted. Players can also get new M28B Fiery Rush only within 9 flips or less, Alvaro character and more.
Garena Free Fire players now need to hurry and grab these rewards before they expire. Along with these rewards, the game is also providing the players an opportunity to claim ingame items for free. Players can do so by using the daily redeem codes. These codes can be used to claim in-game items like weapons, costumes, among others.
The latest set of redeem codes for today, March 26 is out and is valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The redeem codes for today have been mentioned below. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies.
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 26, 2023:
U8S47JGJH5MG
FFIC33NTEUKA
FFCMCPSJ99S3
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
MCPW3D28VZD6
EYH2W3XK8UPG
UVX9PYZV54AC
BR43FMAPYEZZ
VNY3MQWNKEGU
ZZATXB24QES8
FFCMCPSEN5MX
HNC95435FAGJ
6KWMFJVMQQYG
MCPW3D28VZD6
NPYFATT3HGSQ
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
XZJZE25WEFJJ
V427K98RUCHZ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.
Copy any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.
Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.
The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.
