Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 3, 2023: You can win the Project Azure Bundle

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 3: Being a F2P (free to play) player in Garena Free Fire or any freemium game is difficult. Most of the cool reward that is supposed to be an incentive for playing and grinding in the game goes to the ones who are willing to spend real money. And as we know, doing that for everyone is just not possible. As a result, the game, becomes less fun for those who do not invest money into it. But if that is what is making you not enjoy this game, then all you need to do is check out these redeem codes and claim them to win some really fun rewards. How? Read on to find out.

But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has posted about some major rule change in the Booyah Pass. The tweet said, “From Season 3, Booyah Pass will be upgraded: 1. The Lvl. 100 outfit reward will now be awarded at Lvl. 50! 2. More BP EXP will be awarded for completing missions, so you can obtain all Booyah Pass rewards”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 3

There are a few rules you must remember before you begin to claim your rewards. These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contain special in-game items. The rewards range from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers to premium bundles. To claim the codes, you will have to go to the Redemption Website and submit them. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player.

But make sure you are adhering to these two basic conditions while cashing in the prize. First, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain regions, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

Note: The game is banned in India but players outside the country can use these codes to get amazing freebies. Check the codes out below.

FF11NJN5YS3E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11WFNPP956

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

ZRJAPH294KV5

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 3: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section